Obi-Wan Kenobi Fortnite skin launches next week

Fortnite is adding an Obi-Wan Kenobi cosmetic bundle that'll let you drop down as the Jedi Master starting next week.

Epic started teasing the Fortnite Obi-Wan skin just in time for Star Wars Day, May 4, but the collaboration is actually launching fashionably late on Thursday, May 26 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET.

Like the battle royale's previous bundles, the Obi-Wan skin will be available to purchase individually in case you just want to dress up like the Jedi in time for the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus series' premiere on May 27, but it'll also be part of a set that includes other goodies.

The complete bundle comes with the Desert Essentials Back Bling (which gets you the outfit regardless), Obi-Wan's blade pickaxe, the Jedi Interceptor Glider, a special emote, and a themed loading screen.

In case you just can't wait until May 26, or if you just want to put your skills to the test, you can take part in the Obi-Wan Kenobi duos Cup to earn the Obi-Wan skin and Back Bling early. Epic also confirmed that lightsabers and E-11 blasters will be making a comeback for the Obi-Wan Cup.

The official rules explain that in order to win the Obi-Wan skin early, players in Europe will need to place in the top 1,250, while those in NA East servers will need to be in the top 750 players, and NA West players will need to be in the top 250.

