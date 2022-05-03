Fortnite is teasing an Obi-Wan Kenobi crossover skin

Fortnite is teasing what seems to be an Obi-Wan Kenobi skin.

Just earlier today, a brand new update went live for Fortnite Battle Royale. As ever, persistent dataminers combed through the files of the new update, and found that buried in the patch itself was the image just below, seemingly pointing to Obi-Wan Kenobi making his grand debut in the game.

OBI-WAN SKIN TEASER(via @gameshed_) pic.twitter.com/cOs50aZccGMay 3, 2022 See more

Yes, if you're wondering, that appears to be Obi-Wan's lightsaber. Well, his third lightsaber, to be precise, which was constructed during the Clone Wars after he lost his second lightsaber during the Battle of Geonosis during Attack of the Clones. Obi-Wan would wield this third lightsaber all the way through his exile on Tattooine, until his death at the hands of Darth Vader.

In other words, this is the lightsaber that we're going to be seeing the Jedi Knight wielding during his upcoming Disney Plus show. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series finally debuts on Disney Plus later this month on May 27, just narrowly missing out Star Wars Day tomorrow on May 4. Our hero will be going up against the imposing Grand Inquisitor, while Vader will also make a return.

It's possible that the new Obi-Wan skin in Fortnite could tie in with the upcoming show, potentially launching alongside it on May 27. It could well be worth keeping an eye on Fortnite tomorrow on May 4, as the game could resurrect past Star Wars skins including Rey, Finn, and Kylo Renn, for the in-game item store.

