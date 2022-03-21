Did Fortnite remove building, and when is it coming back?

Did Fortnite remove building, and when is building coming back to the game? In the wake of the Chapter 3 Season 2 update, Fortnite has taken out the ability to build walls and structures from the main game. It's added a special overshield to compensate for the change, but those who were used to quickdraw construction combat might understandably want to know why Fortnite has removed building as a mechanic, and when will it be back in Fortnite's main mode?

Did Fortnite remove building?

Fortnite removed all the building mechanics temporarily from the main game mode as part of the Fortnite Season 2 update, altering the way the game is played for the foreseeable future (though it still remains intact in the Competitive and Arena game modes). But for most players, the ability to create walls and other helpful structures on the fly now isn't available, meaning that players will need to rely solely on the combat mechanics, as well as a newly added Overshield that provides additional protection and regenerates when given time.

Why was Fortnite building removed?

The reason given in-game for building not being available now is apparently lore-based: the game's villains have removed it as a power to hamper the Resistance. However, there's also an argument to be made that this is designed to be a new way to simply shake up the experience of the game and test a new kind of Fortnite with players. If it's popular, we may see more no-building modes in the future, or it might be set back to normal if players don't take to it.

When is Fortnite building coming back?

At time of writing there's no indication about when building will be an available mechanic back in Fortnite, though the loading screen information stating that "it's up to the Resistance to get it back" implies that this probably isn't going to be a permanent change. Epic have yet to publicly comment on how long this alteration will last, though rumours circulated by the Fortnite News Twitter account claim that it will last nine days before coming back, making it a very limited time experience (unless Epic decides to bring it back).

Building is rumoured to be disabled for the first 9 days of Season 2. This is set to apply to all modes, including Arena. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/juxpnX7vLOMarch 20, 2022 See more

