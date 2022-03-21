Where to establish Fortnite Device Uplink connections

The Fortnite Device Uplink provides you with a way to connect with the wider systems in use around the island, whether they're controlled by the Imagined Order or the Seven. They appear as small discs on the ground, and when you activate them in Fortnite you'll receive the second part of the mission automatically. These initially start around Condo Canyon, Coney Crossroads, or Command Cavern, but will also move on to other areas as you progress. If you're not sure where to get started, these are the Fortnite Device Uplink locations.

How to use Fortnite Device Uplink

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To use a Fortnite Device Uplink, you simply need to approach one of the blue discs embedded in the ground and walk over it, with no specific interaction required. This will trigger the second part of the Rebuilding quest, where you need to retrieve IO envelopes with top-secret plans. To complete that, head up one of the ziplines to a nearby IO Airship, then follow your minimap to the icons marked with exclamation marks which will lead you to the top-secret plans you can interact with. Grab three of them and you're done for that area.

Fortnite Device Uplink locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The first set of Fortnite Device Uplink locations are centered around Condo Canyon, Coney Crossroads, and Command Cavern, which you'll find in the following places:

Command Cavern

1) Between two trees up a hill by the western tunnel entrance to the base

2) By the fence right outside the northern entrance to the base

3) On the grass near the southern entrance to the base





Coney Crossroads

4) By the roadside to the north, level with the checkpoint

5) Among the trees to the northeast of the gas station

6) By the roadside to the south, beyond the checkpoint





Condo Canyon

7) By the roadside to the north, next to a Welcome to Condo Canyon billboard

8) To the northeast of the corner house on a dusty hill

9) By the roadside to the south, next to another billboard

Once you complete the first Rebuilding quest further locations will open up, and we'll have more details on them shortly.

