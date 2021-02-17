Netflix is getting a Dota anime series in March

Dota: Dragon's Blood is an upcoming anime series based on Valve's Dota 2

Valve and Netflix are premiering a Dota anime series on March 25, the companies announced today. Up top is the announcement trailer, which reveals some of the main characters and shows off some pretty cool-looking fighting.

The eight-episode series is produced by Ashley Miller (X-Men: First Class, Thor, and Black Sails), with Studio MIR doing the animation. "Fans will love how we've imagined the DOTA 2 universe and woven together an epic, emotional, and adult-oriented story about some of their favorite characters," Miller said in a statement (via Deadline). "The cinematic animation, acting, and music are simply next level and I'm grateful to Valve for supporting our creative ambitions."

We don't know a whole lot about the plot and characters yet, but we know it'll explore "the Dota universe like never before" and focus on a righteous Dragon Knight who gets tangled up in the business of an ancient Eldwurm and a princess.

"The sweeping fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined," reads a description from Netflix PR.

Unlike the Dragon's Dogma anime, which was announced in 2019 and premiered last September, the Dota anime series is debuting just a few short weeks from now, which is brilliant if you're like me and can't wait to see how Netflix manages to turn a MOBA into an anime.

