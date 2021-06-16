YOu'll probably want to know how to get Battle Stars in Fortnite Season 7 since, apart from the alien invasion, Fortnite Season 7 also brought back the Battle Stars. For those of you who weren’t around during Fortnite Chapter 1: ‘Secret Battle Stars’ used to be a hidden in-game item. The Battle Stars disappeared from Fortnite when Chapter 1 ended, but they’re now back in a new form.

The Season 7 Battle Stars are great for those who like to collect Fortnite cosmetics. If you get enough Battle Stars, you can easily unlock new Fortnite skins. Here’s how to get Fortnite Battle Stars, and everything else you need to know about them!

What are Battle Stars in Fortnite Season 7

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Battle Stars are a great help if you want to unlock certain cosmetics from the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass. During the previous Fortnite seasons, you would unlock Battle Pass items automatically while leveling up. If you really liked a high tier item on the Battle Pass, you would have to keep leveling in order to reach it.

The introduction of Battle Stars in Fortnite Season 7 changes this, as they allow you to pick and choose your favorite Battle Pass items yourself. You can use your Battle Stars to buy any Battle Pass item as long as you unlocked the corresponding Battle Pass page (which is done by gaining experience).

Naturally, you also need to have enough Battle Stars to actually purchase the item you want. While some are priced at only three Battle Stars, others will cost up to nine. Let’s see how we can get Battle Stars in Fortnite Season 7!

(Image credit: Epic Games)

How to get Battle Stars in Fortnite Season 7 Getting Battle Stars in Fortnite Season 7 is pretty straightforward: every time you level up, you get five Battle Stars. Just playing the game and gaining experience (by making kills, surviving, and placing high) will get you a nice stack. However, if you don’t mind spending money, you can also buy a Battle Pass upgrade and get all the corresponding Battle Stars right away.

How to spend your Battle Stars wisely

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Almost every Season 7 Battle Pass page has a special locked item. You can get it by purchasing all other items on that page. It’s good to keep this in mind, because saving up Battle Stars will help you get it quicker! As you're completely free to spend your Stars whenever you like, you can stack them all up until you got enough for one full page.

What if you don’t buy the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you decide not to buy the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass, you can still use your Battle Stars on a more limited number of items. There’s plenty of stuff to choose from nonetheless: new music, new banner items, new sprays… and also a Rick and Morty emoticon. Just level up as you normally would, and you will gain access to every free Fortnite Battle Pass item.

Just go back to the game and you’ll be swimming in Fortnite Battle Stars in no time!

