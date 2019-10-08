Get an awesome 50-inch Philips TV deal for just £459

How does a 50-inch, ambilight, 4K Philips TV deal sound? If the answer is "pretty good, actually, gimme", you'll be pleased to hear that the Philips 50PUS7304/12 panel has been reduced to £459 on Amazon . That's a saving of £541 (or 54%) off the list price; it usually goes for £1000. Even though this RRP is massively overpriced, £459 for a 50-inch 4K set from a reliable brand isn't bad going at all.

More tech deals (Image credit: Apple, Samsung, Amazon) Best gaming tablet

Check out bargains, deals, and reductions on the very best tech right here.

That's especially true because this Philips TV deal has HDR (high dynamic range) to make the colours on-screen more vibrant, 4K Ultra-HD for much sharper visuals and a greater resolution, and a three-side ambilight that will set the mood by projecting different shades onto the wall behind the TV. Although that doesn't make it the best gaming TV by any means, Philips says your screen "will appear bigger, every moment will feel closer and music will become a light show" as a result. It's a neat touch, as is the panel's compatibility with Amazon's Alexa. In all honesty, the only downside would be a lack of the ITV Hub, All4, and My5 UK catch-up apps. These aren't available on Philips Android TVs, which obviously isn't ideal. However, the size and affordable price of this set makes it worth considering. Even if the RRP is a bit inflated, you're still getting an excellent piece of kit for a reasonable cost. It's great value for money, and we're unlikely to see anything much better before the Black Friday TV deals kick off at the end of November.

Cheap gaming TV deal today

If you're in the market for a new screen but would prefer something for your PC instead, don't miss our guide to the best gaming monitor .