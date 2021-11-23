Get a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for $300 off with this early Black Friday deal

An early Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal means it's the lowest price ever on the newest and best version of the folding phone/tablet hybrid. You can pick up a 256 GB model in your choice of three colors for $1,499 on Amazon, dropping $300 off the price for a hot new Android phone that was only released a few months ago.
The sticker price for a Galaxy Z Fold 3 is $1,799.99, and since it was first released in August its fluctuated from there down to $1,599 at fairly regular intervals. This $1,499 price is the best we've ever seen, matched only by a very brief dip back in the beginning of September. It's a pretty safe bet that this is the best price we'll see on the phone for quite a while.
Our own Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review gave it a full 5-star assessment, calling it "the future of phones, today." If you're interested in the future of flip phones specifically, you can also pick up the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for $849.99 on Amazon, a saving of $150 off the sticker price.
Early Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 256 |
$1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Amazon
Save $300 - This is the lowest price we've ever seen on one of the hottest new Samsung phones out there. It only came out a few months ago, so you shouldn't expect this steep of a price drop to stick around for very long.
