Get 50% off one of the best Razer mice at Argos

The long sales weekend is drawing to a close, but that doesn't mean you can't still find some excellent Cyber Monday gaming deals to take advantage of. To that end, Argos is currently offering the excellent Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse for less than £50, a half-price deal on a great mouse.

This deal is so good, in fact, that I took advantage of it myself just before writing this article. Its big brother, the Razer Naga Pro, technically tops our list of the best gaming mice, but if you're not necessarily in the market for a wireless mouse, you'll still be getting most of the benefits of that top-end accessory for just a third of the price with this deal.

While 16,000 DPI and a top-of-the-line 5G optical sensor, this mouse is pretty great no matter what game you're playing, but if you're a fan of MOBAs or MMOs, it's even better suited to your tastes. Its interchangeable side-plate features either 2, 7, or 12-button configurations, all of which can be programmed to your exact tastes (as a long-time League of Legends player, I've already got my eye on that 7-button setup).

Razer's known for its excellent peripherals, and if you're already boasting some of their tech, the Naga Trinity will slot nicely into whatever setup you've already got, making it easy to program for whatever you need thanks to Razer Synapse.

Razer deals

Razer Naga Trinity| £99.99 £49.99 at Argos

The ever-so-slightly less-advanced version of this year's best mouse, this is a fantastic deal from a trusted manufacturer. Suitable for all comers, it's particularly useful if you're a fan of MMOs or MOBAs, but at this price, it's sure to be a great addition no matter what your most-played list looks like.

View Deal

For more from Razer, check out our list of Cyber Monday Razer and Cyber Monday gaming headset deals. Or go the whole hog, and grab yourself a new Cyber Monday gaming laptop instead.