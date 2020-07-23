Fortnite Stack Shack location: Where to catch a weapon at Stack Shack

If you're looking for the Fortnite Stack Shack location, then it's likely you haven't visited it before, and that's probably for good reason as it's quite an isolated area – and has been even before the flood hit across the map. To take on this entry in the Fortnite Week 6 challenges, you need to make your way to the hut on this ocean outcrop, then fish out a gun from the surrounding waters. Everyone should know how to go angling in Fortnite by now, so the difficulty with this assignment is finding where you need to go to do it. Follow our guide for where to catch a weapon at Stack Shack in Fortnite and you'll be netting a watery firearm in no time.

Fortnite Stack Shack location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Stack Shack sits on a small island, off the west coast of the map in grid A4. If you don't glide down to it from above then you'll need to have some mats in hand, as you can't directly access it from the water so you'll need to either build across to it from the mainland or construct a platform to climb up. Handily, a barrel is sat right outside the building, so you can grab a fishing rod from there straight away. With that in hand, you just need to cast into the water around Fortnite Stack Shack until you catch a weapon. If you aim for any fishing spots you can reach from the island then you'll have the best chance of catching a weapon, though if none are available you can just cast into the water and eventually you'll collect what you need, it may just take a bit longer to achieve. Good luck and happy fishing!

