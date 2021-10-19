Where to deploy Fortnite Seismographs in Misty Meadows or Catty Corner

Fortnite Seismographs are used to detect vibrations through the ground, and there are plenty of them to pick up with all the activity going on at the moment. We're reaching the spookiest time of the year and the Containment Specialist has been called in to investigate the paranormal phenomena taking place, which you can help with by ticking off the entries in their Fortnite quests and filling in their punchcard for this Ghostbusters: Afterlife crossover event.

As with many of these tasks in Fortnite, you need to hunt down blue outlines for the right items then, in this case, interact with them to deploy Fortnite Seismographs. You have to install three of them in total, so it's handy that both Misty Meadows and Catty Corner have three possible placements, meaning you can wrap up this quest in either POI. If you're ready to get started, then these are all of the Fortnite Seismographs locations.

Fortnite Seismographs locations in Misty Meadows

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are three Fortnite Seismographs locations where you can deploy them at Misty Meadows, which is found just south of the large lake to the south of side of the island. For specific details of where to place them:

To the northwest side of Misty Meadows near the fountain On the south side of Misty Meadows by the hut and dock At the east end of Misty Meadows on the sidewalk by the clock tower

Fortnite Seismographs locations in Catty Corner

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are another three Fortnite Seismographs locations at Catty Corner ready for deployment, which you'll reach by heading towards the mountains in the southeast corner. Check out the following places to drop off the machines:

On the north side of Catty Corner near the trailer beside the main workshop By the roadside in the middle of Catty Corner next to the Reboot Van At the south edge of Catty Corner behind the Chonker's Customs workshop

