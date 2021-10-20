How to exterminate Fortnite mini-Pufts with a Pickaxe in Sludgy Swamp, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row

There are Fortnite mini-Pufts to exterminate in Sludgy Swamp, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row as the Halloween season starts to get a whole lot spookier! So, who ya gonna call to deal with them? Well, nobody to be honest as it's actually your job to exterminate mini-Pufts with a pickaxe at the request of the Containment Specialist, to tick off one of their Fortnite quests and get you another stage further through filling in their punchcard for the Ghostbusters: Afterlife crossover event and unlocking the back bling reward.

Your first job is to track down a group of these cute little Fortnite mini-Pufts, who have been getting up to all sorts of mischief in Sludgy Swamp, Lazy Lake, and Retail Row. Once you've found them in Fortnite, make sure you have your pickaxe equipped then wade through swinging to exterminate them all – they won't put up a fight, though we're not sure if that makes things better or worse. Still, it's a job that needs doing, so if you're ready to get busting then here are all of the Fortnite mini-Pufts locations.

Fortnite mini-Pufts locations in Sludgy Swamp

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite mini-Pufts locations in Sludgy Swamp can be found inside the Slurp bar, situated on the corner of the road running through the area.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

A couple of the mini-Pufts are on the large Slurp tanks, while the rest are at the bar having a rare old time drinking from the tap.

Fortnite mini-Pufts locations in Lazy Lake

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The next Fortnite mini-Pufts locations in Lazy Lake are down near the pool, behind the house towards the southeast corner.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Here you'll spot two of the mini-Pufts chilling out in the sinks, while the other three are messing around with the barbecue by the wall.

Fortnite mini-Pufts locations in Retail Row

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Finally, the Fortnite mini-Pufts locations in Retail Row can be found inside McGuffin's book store, situated in the block on the righthand side of town.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once inside McGuffin's book store, you'll find three of the mini-Pufts by the counter with the other two opposite on the bookcases.

