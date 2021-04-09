When does Fortnite Season 7 start? Here's everything we know so far

When does Fortnite Season 7 start is a question that some players are bound to be asking already, despite the fact that the current season is only a few weeks old. It's a query that has become increasingly relevant in recent times, as the game has moved from a fairly rigid structure to each season now having a different length with no discernible pattern being followed. We've seen big changes made recently, with Fortnite Season 6 introducing a Primal theme along with a whole new crafting mechanic for producing weapons and more, as well as gaming legend Lara Croft arriving to join the squad. We'll need a while longer to determine exactly where Fortnite might be heading next as there's still plenty of time on the clock, but if you want to discover more about the Fortnite Season 7 start date then here's a summary of everything we know so far.

When does Fortnite Season 7 start?

(Image credit: Epic)

During Chapter 1 a Fortnite season normally lasted for around 10 weeks, although that has been expanded somewhat in Chapter 2 – often a week or two was added on the end as overtime, but thanks to various delays Chapter 2 Season 2 ended up running for a whopping 17 weeks! Season 3 then ran for just the allotted 10 weeks as initially planned, but Season 4 lasted 14 weeks and Season 5 went on for 15 weeks, so it's now quite hard to predict exactly what will happen each season.

According to the Epic website the current Primal Battle Pass runs until June 7, 2021, and the in-game Battle Pass screen also says "Chapter 2 – Season 6 through June 8th", which should place the Fortnite Season 7 start date in the week commencing Monday, June 7, 2021. However, it's unlikely that a new season would start on a Monday, so we'd expect the start date to be pushed to later in that week. These dates put the length of the current Chapter 2 Season 6 at around 12 weeks, so it looks like Epic has plans in place to make the season in progress slightly shorter than the last couple have been.

What will be the biggest changes made for Fortnite Season 7?

(Image credit: Epic)

As there's still a long while to go until it starts, we won't expect official details about what's going to change in Fortnite Season 7 any time soon. We know that the current season revolves around the aftermath of the Zero Point event and several areas becoming Primal, but how that will all get resolved remains to be seen. We're already aware that the Fortnite Marvel plans will last "many, many, many years", so expect plenty more crossovers with the MCU as we move on.

How much will the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass cost?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you want to pick up the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass to unlock all of the additional rewards it provides, you'll need to spend 950 V-Bucks. The smallest bundle of V-Bucks is 1,000 and currently costs $7.99 / £6.49, which is all you need to unlock the Battle Pass. If you want to boost your start and get 25 Tiers of the Battle Pass included, you can upgrade and get the Battle Bundle, which currently costs 2,800 V-Bucks. That will set you back $19.99 / £15.99 for the handily packaged 2,500 (+300 free) V-Bucks bundle, which is exactly how much you'll need to get a head start.

Of course, if you're wondering how to get free Fortnite V-Bucks, you can earn them throughout the current season, so just make sure that you've got 950 in the bank by the time the start of Chapter 2 Season 7 rolls around.

What will be in the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass?

(Image credit: Epic)

Again, it's far too early to say what will feature in the Fortnite Season 7 battle pass just yet. We've previously had a whole suite of Marvel superheroes included in the battle pass such as Thor, She-Hulk, Groot, Storm, Doctor Doom, Mystique, Iron Man, and Wolverine, then The Mandalorian and The Child from Star Wars, and now Lara Croft is one of the star attractions in the current season. We'll have to wait and see what the overall theme will be to determine what's in the next battle pass so as always, keep an eye on this page and we'll continue to bring you all the big updates for next season as they are discovered.

