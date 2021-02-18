Fortnite Scenic Spot, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay locations - where to visit them all

Visiting the Fortnite Scenic Spot, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay locations is the weekly assignment we're looking at here, as we get to check out various sights from around the island. In fact, it's been a while now since we've had one of these tourist tasks to take in three different landmarks, but that's exactly what you need to do for this entry in the Fortnite Week 12 quests. Some of them you may be familiar with already, but depending on your level of Fortnite knowledge there may be locations on that list that you've never (knowingly) visited before. That's where we come in, so let us be your tour guides and direct you to Fortnite Scenic Spot, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay so you can tick them all off.

Fortnite Scenic Spot, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We've marked the Fortnite Scenic Spot, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay locations on the map above so you know where you're going, and as you can see they're a fair distance apart. Thankfully though you don't need to visit them all in a single match, so feel free to swing by these landmarks in any order and tick them off at your leisure. If you'd like some individual information about these locations, then we also have that for you below.

Fortnite Scenic Spot location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find Fortnite Scenic Spot on the north side of the desert, to the east of the river and directly northwest from Colossal Coliseum. Find the track leading up the hill through the trees, then follow it to the fenced clearing at the top.

Fortnite Gorgeous Gorge location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you follow the river northwest from Lazy Lake, or go directly northeast from Hunter's Haven, then you'll soon arrive at Fortnite Gorgeous Gorge. You need to be at the bottom of the waterfall or beyond for this landmark, though you can drop down in the water flow without sustaining any fall damage.

Fortnite Mount Kay location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are three mountain peaks around the southeast corner of the island, with the tallest being Fortnite Mount Kay in the middle of them with an orange flag flapping on top. It's easiest to land up there from the battle bus, otherwise you'll have a long uphill schlep through the snow from Catty Corner or the Weather Station to reach the summit.

