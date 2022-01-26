Where to find a Fortnite Pizza Party item to take pizza slices

A Fortnite Pizza Party and pizza slices are the latest consumable item to be added to the game, and their benefits are not to be sniffed at as they can completely recover your health several times over, as well as providing a partial shield boost. For one of the Fortnite quests you'll also need to take pizza slices from a Pizza Party, which means they're going to be in high demand as Fortnite players go in search of these fresh takeaway snacks. If you want to get hold of one before there's nothing but crusts left over then here are the Fortnite Pizza Party locations, along with details of what the pizza does in Fortnite.

Fortnite Pizza Party locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Pizza Party locations are technically randomized for each match as this item is part of the loot pool, so you can find it by opening chests, supply drops, defeating Fortnite llamas, or perhaps just on the floor in a stash with other items. However, there is a place you're guaranteed to get one, and that's at Uncle Pete's Pizza Pit in the southeast corner of the recently defrosted Tilted Towers.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Inside you'll meet one of the Fortnite characters, ol' Tomatohead himself, and if you speak to him he'll sell you a Fortnite Pizza Party for 50 gold bars – he only has four in stock, so it's possible he'll have sold out if you approach him later in a match. You should also bear in mind that Tilted Towers is chaotic at best, so you may have to deal with several other players in the area even if you land there immediately from the battle bus.

How to take Fortnite pizza slices from a Pizza Party item

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To take pizza slices from a Pizza Party item in Fortnite, you first need to throw it on the ground to activate it, at which point it yields eight pizza slices and cannot be picked up again. Then, approach it and you'll see two prompts to either Eat A Slice or Take A Slice, so choose the latter to pop it into your inventory. You can only carry one Fortnite Pizza Party item per inventory position and stack two pizza slices per slot, so it's more efficient to carry the box around until you need to use it. Each pizza slice consumed adds 25 health and 25 shield, up to a maximum of 100 health and 50 shield.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite map | Fortnite Victory Crown | Fortnite Timber Pines | Fortnite Tornadoes and Lightning | Fortnite tall grass | Fortnite Klombos | Fortnite Klomberries | Fortnite Mole Team Drill Sites | Fortnite Season 2