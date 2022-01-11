Fortnite Tornadoes and Lightning are here and this is how they work

Fortnite Tornadoes and Lightning have arrived as part of the new weather elements being deployed across the island, to continue the shake up of the meta in Fortnite Chapter 3. These meteorological phenomena are much more than just cosmetic additions, as they each bring their own effects to either help or hinder players in Fortnite, depending on your viewpoint. If you haven't encountered them before, then seeing a huge dark cloud form ahead of you could feel somewhat daunting, so we're here to explain everything you need to know about Fortnite Tornadoes and Lightning.

Note that Fortnite Tornadoes and Lightning form at random times and locations in each match, but during Tornado Week that runs until January 17 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT you'll encounter an increased number of twisters.

How do Fortnite Tornadoes work

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Tornadoes form as a tall dark swirling column of wind, sucking up players, vehicles, scenery, and pretty much anything else that isn't nailed down as they move across the map. They shouldn't be feared, however, as they won't cause you any damage and can actually be used to your advantage. Once you get caught up in the vortex you'll be lifted high into the sky, and can keep spinning around until you decide to move on or the twister spits you out. You won't take fall damage when you land, but a better use of Fortnite Tornadoes is to open your glider at their peak so you can quickly travel over long distances.

How does Fortnite Lightning work

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The other thing you need to watch out for in the sky is Fortnite Lightning, which starts striking once a round dark cloud has formed overhead. You'll see an electric blue area start flickering on the ground a couple of seconds before the lightning bolt strikes, and you can increase your chances of getting hit by swimming in water underneath the cloud or climbing up to the highest point. Why would you want to be struck by Fortnite Lightning, you might ask? Well, you'll take a small amount of damage and the surrounding area will be set alight, but you'll also receive a temporary speed boost to help you get around quicker and catch your opponents unawares.

