Where is Fortnite tall grass and how to hide in it

Fortnite tall grass is an environmental feature that gives you the opportunity to hide in plain sight during the battle royale, much like the existing bushes already do. This is a new addition that arrived as part of the Fortnite Chapter 3 update, and although you may not have given it much thought you've likely already encountered it if you've been playing Fortnite this season. It has become more significant recently due to its inclusion in several Fortnite quests, challenging players to hide in tall grass for 10 seconds, or to damage an opponent within 45 seconds of crouching in tall grass. If you're not sure how to get started with this then read on, as we've got plenty of Fortnite tall grass locations and an explanation of exactly how to hide in it.

Fortnite tall grass locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, you'll only find Fortnite tall grass locations in the jungle biome to the east side of the island, with a majority of them encircling The Daily Bugle crater – though you'll also spot a few of them to the north of Sanctuary or south of The Joneses. The tall grass is usually in an open area so it stands out, making it easy to identify when you're anywhere near it.

How to hide in tall grass in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

On the surface, you'd think that to hide in tall grass in Fortnite all you need to do is stand inside it, as this protects you from the view of anyone passing by. However, the game doesn't officially recognise this as hiding for the purposes of completing quests unless you crouch down, and crucially you also need to keep moving around in that position to count towards the 10 seconds of hiding required in total. You'll see the quest progress ticking up as you do this at least which makes it easy enough to track, but just remember to crouch and move before attempting any tasks that tell you to hide in Fortnite tall grass.

