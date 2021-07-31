Fortnite is a "nightmare" for José Mourinho

Football manager José Mourinho has admitted Epic Games' hugely popular battle royale, Fortnite, is "a nightmare" for him because his players stay up too late playing it, affecting their performance on the field.

Speaking in a Q&A posted on A S Roma's Twitter account, Mourinho shared his views on a number of things, including what he thinks of the city of Rome, life in Italy, Stadio Olimpico, and his views on the social media platform, Instagram ("it's fun!" apparently).

He wasn't quite so complimentary about Fortnite, though. When asked what he thought of the battle royale, Mourinho smiled wryly and said it's "a nightmare".

"Football players, they stay up all night playing that sh*t, and the next day they have a game!" he said, laughing.

The boss gives a few opinions 😅

