Fortnite Brutus' Briefing challenges: How to beat his tasks and unlock the Ghost or Shadow Brutus style

The way challenges work has been overhauled for the new season, and the Missions have been replaced by a number of checklists including the Fortnite Brutus' Briefing challenges. Brutus is the first of the Agents you'll be working with, but expect more of them to set you tasks as you progress through Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2. Some of Brutus' challenges are centred around the new bases, where you'll be sneaking around and dealing with Henchmen, while others are good old elimination and location-based Fortnite assignments. With 40,000 Season XP available for each completed exercise this can be a highly rewarding process, so read on and we'll show you how to beat the Fortnite Brutus' Briefing challenges, as well as explaining how to unlock the Fortnite Brutus Ghost or Shadow style.

Fortnite Season 2 trailers | Deadpool joining Fortnite | Fortnite Deadpool challenges | Fortnite new and unvaulted weapons | Fortnite vaults | Fortnite Season 2 end date

How to find the Fortnite Brutus' Briefing challenges

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You can find the Fortnite Brutus' Briefing challenges by selecting the Challenge Table in the middle of the Battle Pass hub. The first tab that appears should be for Brutus' Briefing, which will then display markers on the map indicating the rough areas where the challenges can be completed. Note that some challenges may appear on more than one marker if they can be done in multiple locations.

Fortnite Brutus' Briefing challenges week 1

Land at Lockie's Lighthouse, Apres Ski, and Mount Kay (3)

The lighthouse should be obvious as it towers over its surroundings, however if you need to find that, the ski lodge, or the highest mountain then we've got you covered with our roundup of the Fortnite Lockie's Lighthouse, Apres Ski, and Mount Kay locations.

Search Chests at The Grotto or The Shark (7)

The Grotto is on the east coast of the island, while The Shark is up in the northwest corner, and you need to search seven chests in total across those locations. If you attempt this in Team Rumble mode, the Henchmen won't spawn which could make things easier.

Deal damage to Henchmen (2,000)

Henchmen appear in the five new bases around the map, and you need to deal a total of 2,000 damage to them – don't forget you can deal additional damage after they've been downed.

Open doors locked by an ID Scanner in different matches (3)

ID Scanners also appear in the five bases as a panel on the wall by a locked door, and to open them you need to either disguise yourself as a Henchman using a phone booth, or knock down a Henchman and carry them to the ID Scanner then interact with it.

Be crouched within 20m of unaware Henchmen for a total of 10 seconds (10)

Sneak around one of the bases and crouch near a Henchman to rack up the required time – you can easily do this through walls or objects to break line of sight and avoid detection.

Search Ammo Boxes in a single match (7)

If you head to a named location away from the battle bus route this shouldn't be too difficult to complete, and attempting in Team Rumble will let you continue your total even if you get eliminated.

Disguise yourself inside a Phone Booth in different matches (3)

There are red Fortnite phone booths dotted around the island, mainly in and around the five bases, which you can use to disguise yourself as a Henchman. Do this in three matches and you're golden.

Throw different shield items or healing items (3)

You can now throw healing and shield items once equipped, by holding aim then pressing the trigger like other throwables. You need to throw three different items from the four available bandages, medikits, small shield potions, and shield potions to tick this one off.

Eliminate players while having a total of 100 health and shield or more (5)

As long as you've not taken any damage, your eliminations will count towards this total, but if you've been hit you can still collect kills if the total of your health and shield is over 100. Team Rumble, as always, is the best place to rack up a series of eliminations.

Damage players using 2 different weapons within 10 seconds (1)

You only need to cause damage rather than eliminate here, so as long as you've got two different weapons in your inventory you can get a hit with one then quickly switch over and hit again with the next one.

How to unlock the Fortnite Brutus Ghost or Shadow style

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You can access the Fortnite Brutus Ghost or Shadow style options by going through the Agents menu from the main Battle Pass hub. To unlock the style you need to do the following:

Buy the Battle Pass

Reach Battle Pass Level 20

Complete at least 18 of Brutus' Briefing Challenges

Once all three of those are done, the game will reveal what Brutus' final Ghost mission and final Shadow mission are. At that point you'll need to choose one final mission to complete and receive either the Ghost or Shadow style, so pick wisely as your decision will be locked in.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite achievements | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite