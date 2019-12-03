FIFA 20 winter upgrades: 11 Premier League players who need a January stats boost

They won’t arrive until the new year, but FIFA 20 winter upgrades are already a community hot topic given the current form - in both real life and FPL - of unheralded names such as Aaron Ramsdale and John Lundstram. Both are due a FIFA 20 Ultimate Team stats boots come January 2020, but who else from the Premier League deserves improved attributes in the new year? Take a look at these FIFA 20 winter upgrades predictions to find out.

GK: Aaron Ramsdale (Bournemouth)

After years of Asmir Begovic and Artur Boruc trading gloves - and comedic errors - there’s no longer a goalkeeping dilemma on the South Coast. 21-year-old Ramsdale has established himself as the Cherries’ undisputed #1, being ever present in the Premier League this season and keeping a similarly exciting prospect, Mark Travers, out of the side. His 68-rated silver card must go gold next month.

New card prediction: common gold, 75

RWB: George Baldock (Sheffield United)

14 appearances, 5 clean sheets, one goal as of November’s end: Baldock’s overlapping runs down the right flank have been a key factor in the Blades’ memorable Premier League return, yet his FIFA 20 stats don’t come close to doing him justice. 65 sliding tackle, 64 crossing, and 51 vision, for a common silver overall of 69? Ouch.

New card prediction: rare silver, 73

CB: Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea)

Tomori announced himself to the world with a thunderbolt goal away at Wolves in September - so much for his FIFA 20 long shots rating of 36! - and continues to hold his own at the rearguard of Frank Lampard’s young side. His overall rating of 72, plus individual scores of 67 stamina, 61 balance and 33 positioning, are all due upwards adjustment in the new year.

New card prediction: common gold, 75

CB: Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa)

Former Ipswich and Bournemouth defender Mings earned his first England cap in August following strong early season displays, and he’s remained the rock in Villa’s defence since. He’s not awful in FIFA 20 - 73-rated in most defensive categories, with a 74 overall - but a boost from rare silver to gold in terms of his FUT card type is definitely warranted.

New card prediction: common gold, 76

LB: Ben Chilwell (Leicester City)

City’s fast, defensively sound left-back already has a 79-rated gold card - but on the back of excellent performances for both Leicester and England, it’s time his overall rating was boosted into the 80s. For those who can’t wait, he already has an 82-rated TOTW card with 81 pace and 79 defending, which sets you back around 14,000 coins.

New card prediction: rare gold, 81

RW: Harry Wilson (Bournemouth)

Few Liverpool players become household names before playing in a league game for the club - but in that sense Wilson can consider himself in the same bracket as Michael Owen. Loan spells at Hull, Derby, and now Bournemouth have made him widely known, even though he’s yet to play a single minute of meaningful football under Jurgen Klopp. That’ll surely change in 2020-21. For now, a FIFA card improving on his 75 OVR must suffice.

New card prediction: rare gold, 77

CM: John Lundstram (Sheffield United)

Six months ago, the Blades' utility man was barely known outside of South Yorkshire. Now his is a surname known across the globe, with an incredible 45% of Fantasy Premier League owners having him in their squad. In FPL he’s cheap, out of position, and really bloody good, especially at Bramall Lane. An eight-point stats leap from his current OVR of 67 wouldn’t be unjust.

New card prediction: common gold, 75

CM: Matthew Longstaff (Newcastle)

There’s good news for Manchester United fans coming up, but this isn’t a name Red Devils fans will enjoy seeing here. Longstaff blasted home a 25-yard winner against United, making his debut in the Newcastle midfield alongside older brother Sean. An upgrade from his current bronze card feels inevitable, and - like Tomori - his long shots stat definitely needs amending. It’s currently 59.

New card prediction: common silver, 67

LM: Daniel James (Manchester United)

This one is harsh on Norwich playmaker Todd Cantwell, who’s having an outstanding season but also considered a LM in FIFA 20. We only have room for one in this team, and the position has to go to James, who’s been one of the few bright spots in a generally dismal season for United. Stats of 54 long shots, 73 dribbling, and 50 long passing must be upgraded in January, along with his 72 overall.

New card prediction: common gold, 75

ST: Aaron Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion)

The Graham Potter era heralded some surprises down at the Amex - including veteran hot shot Glenn Murray being nudged down the pecking order by Irish youngster Connolly. He’s still a fair way off prolific, but there’s been much enterprise shown in his starts so far - way beyond what his FIFA overall of 64, and stats such as 64 shooting and 60 dribbling, suggest. A minty fresh silver card awaits.

New card prediction: common silver, 71

ST: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea)

Loan spells at Bristol City, Swansea, and Villa weren’t sufficient to convince your average fan that Abraham could bang in goals for a top-six side - but such concerns are long gone after spending half a season hammering the Stamford Bridge net. With four England caps under his belt, he’ll be a fixture for both Chelsea and Ultimate Team squads well into the twenties, beginning with a stats jump from his current 76 OVR.

New card prediction: rare gold, 80

Subs (and predicted OVR increases):

GK: Tim Krul (Norwich City), 73 to 75

LB: Jetro Willems (Newcastle United), 75 to 77

RWB: Jan Valery (Southampton), 69 to 75

LM: Todd Cantwell (Norwich City), 68 to 75

CAM: Mason Mount (Chelsea), 75 to 78

RW: Adama (Wolves), 74 to 76

CF: Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), 67 to 75

