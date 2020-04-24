FIFA 20 TOTS guide: get 93-rated Joe Gomez and 92-rated Wilfried Zaha now

The pinnacle of EA’s sporting season sees FIFA 20 TOTS (Team Of The Season) cards unleashed in game – and the first bunch is live now. Except there's a little bit of a difference from previous years. With most major leagues yet to be completed due to the coronavirus epic, the FIFA 20 incarnation is billed as TOTSSF, AKA Team Of The Season So Far. The first set of cards announced is the community team, including a 93-rated Joe Gomez and 92-rated Wilfried Zaha. We’ll update this FIFA 20 TOTS guide each weekend throughout May with the latest additions.

FIFA 20 TOTS: What is it?

(Image credit: EA)

This is fairly obvious. FIFA 20 TOTSSF, to give it its new monicker, sees the best performers from domestic leagues given special in-game cards to celebrate their big real-life campaigns.



This year it’s a little different, in that all football is suspended due to Covid-19 - so the cards represent the season so far, up to the middle of March. The two exceptions are the domestic leagues in China and the USA, which were completed before the end of 2019.



The first FIFA 20 TOTSSF squad of 18 players was released at 6pm on Friday 24 April, and contained a set of players voted for by the community. In addition to Zaha and Gomez, it includes two other Premier League players: Felipe Anderson (West Ham, 92) and Fernandinho (Manchester City, 91).



Gomez is one of six 93-rated players included. Joining him are Thiago (Bayern Munich), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Diego Godin (Inter) and Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid).

The Community team was immediately followed by the FIFA 20 TOTSSF squad for the EFL. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham, 92) and Kalvin Phillips (CDM, 92) are the highest-rated players in that squad.

FIFA 20 TOTS: Which leagues and players are represented?

(Image credit: EA)

Going by the sneak preview EA posted shortly before release (see image above), the TOTSSF teams unleashed in the game will comprise the following leagues.



The CSL and MLS teams will cover the most recently completed seasons, which finished before the end of close of 2019.



Each time one is released we'll make them bold in the table below.

Bundesliga (Germany)

Community [released Friday 24 April]

CSL (China)

EFL (England) [released Friday 24 April]

Eredivisie (Holland)

LATAM

La Liga (Spain)



Liga NOS (Portugal)

Ligue 1 (France)

MBS Pro League (Saudi Arabia)

MLS (USA)

Premier League (England)

ROW (Rest Of The World)

Serie A (Italy)



Super Lig (Turkey)



Ultimate TOTTSF

FIFA 20 TOTS: How much do the cards cost?

(Image credit: EA)

Prices will fluctuate wildly as each new team is released, with cards at their most expensive on Thursdays and Fridays as people build their weekend league squads. So note that all prices listed here are subject to major change.

At time of writing, Joe Gomez is the most expensive TOTS player, with his card costing a colossal 2.86million FIFA 20 coins. That’s over a million more than the next priciest pair. Wilfried Zaha is selling for 1.6m at present, while Felipe Anderson will set you back 1.45 million.

There are three tempting options for those shopping on a budget. Goalkeeper Peter Gulasci (RB Leipzig, 89) is a must-add for any Bundesliga squad at 51K, while left-back Grimaldo (Benfica, 89) can be captured for 75K. Looking to build an unstoppable EFL squad? Aleksander Mitrovic (Fulham, 92) can be yours up front for 78,000 coins.

FIFA 20 TOTS: How else can I get new cards?

(Image credit: EA)

Two TOTSSF players are immediately available as gameplay objectives, rather than being on the transfer market. French forward Marcus Thuram (Borussia Moenchengladbach, 89) is unlockable by completing a set of four tasks in online Division Rivals matches. Rapid striker Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) can be grabbed in the same manner, although his tasks are easier: they require completion in offline Squad Battles.

A steady stream of TOTS cards are expected to become available through Squad Building Challenges. The first is Mauro Icardi (Paris, 90). For him you’ll need to trade in a squad rated 86 or above, containing at least one League 1 player.

FIFA 20 TOTS: Is there a full player list?

Yes there is, but it’s going to run well into double figures once all leagues are released. For the sake of this feature not running to seventeen pages, we’ll list all players rated 90 or above below as they’re announced.

- Joe Gomez (CB, Liverpool) 93

- Thibaut Courtois (GK, Real Madrid) 92

- Diego Godin (CB, Inter) 93

- Gerard Pique (CB, Barcelona) 93

- Thiago (CM, Bayern Munich) 93

- Sergio Busquets (CDM, Barcelona) 93

- Casemiro (CDM, Real Madrid) 92

- Felipe Anderson (LM, West Ham) 92

- Wilfried Zaha (CF, Crystal Palace) 92

- Aleksandar Mitrovic (ST, Fulham) 92

- Kalvin Phillips (CDM, Leeds United) 92

- Fernandinho (CDM, Manchester City) 91

- Matheus Pereira (CAM, West Brom) 91

- Mauro Icardi (ST, Paris SG) 90

- Julian Brandt (CAM, Dortmund) 90

