Cyber Monday gaming headset deals 2020: upgrade and hear better

The Cyber Monday gaming headset deals are hear (get it?) and continuing the saving throughout this weekend and then the coming week. Whatever you fancy trying to get hold of - be it a banging Razer headset, a perfect Arctics, or a budget set to have on stand by or for travel, we've got you covered with the best Cyber Monday gaming headset deals.

Whether you're after a PS5 headset, Xbox Series headset, or even something to go with your Nintendo Switch, you're sure to find something in the Cyber Monday gaming headset deals. We've put together the best, freshest deals from trustworthy retailers below.

Whatever you play, however you play it, and whatever you play it on, there's going to be something for you here. Trust us.

We're already seeing some good crossover between the best PS4 headsets and best PS5 headsets, as well as the best Xbox One headsets and best Xbox Series X headsets. So, if you're in the market for a new headset to better enjoy your next-gen console, you may just be able to save big on one that can be enjoyed on both current and next-gen devices. Some of the best Nintendo Switch headsets can also be nabbed at a discount, so keep your eyes peeled and make sure to bookmark this page.

If you're after something for PC gaming, meanwhile, then the best PC headsets for gaming will be reduced too, especially the best wireless gaming headsets as we continue the trend of cord-cutting in gaming.

No matter what you're looking for, we'll be keeping this page up to date right through the Cyber Monday deals weekend (including the Cyber Monday deals) to ensure you have the best headset-based Cyber Monday gaming deals at your disposal.

While we all wait for the intense sales weekend itself, be advised that some retailers are starting to pull the trigger early. With that in mind, we'll be updating this page regularly with the best deals going. These are refreshed every 30 minutes or so by our price-hunting tech and will provide you with the latest prices on some of our favourite models. These small lists are certainly not exhaustive, by the way, and there remain a massive variety of headsets available for the next-gen consoles particularly - with more being released or announced every week.

Best Cyber Monday gaming headset deals - US

Logitech G432 | $79.99 $39.99 at Amazon

The G432 is one of Logitech's most popular and trustworthy models. It gives your ears plenty of room, its flip-up mic is impressively clear, and its connectivity is largely effortless. The 50mm audio inside drivers deliver superb sound as well, so this is a great pick for PC gamers after a bargain.

Razer Kraken | $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Another classic, the Razer Kraken provides sharp 7.1 surround sound, a comfy support band for a remarkably light frame, and a solid mic on all major platforms including PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series, PS4 and PS5, as well as Switch.

SteelSeries Arctis 5 | $99.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

The SteelSeries Arctis line is one of our favorites, and the Arctis 5 is the perfect balance of price to performance, especially with this discount. This wired model is built for PC and PS4, and delivers incredible comfort, excellent sound, and one of the best mics in this price range.

HyperX Cloud II | $100 $79 at Amazon

The successor to HyperX's famous Cloud Alpha headset the Cloud II is a great headset for those in the safely-under $100 price bracket right now. An easy hit to avoid the madness of the sales 'proper' later this month.View Deal

Corsair HS60 Pro | $69.99 $39.99 at Newegg

A terrific Corsair headset that'll work with literally any device due to its handy and trusty 3.5mm audio jack. It's Discord certified which indicates it follows Corsair's usually PC lean, but these are great for the price and a solid Cyber Monday gaming headset deal.View Deal

Logitech G533 | $149.99 $66 at Amazon

You wouldn't know it from its current price, but this is one of the nicest headsets in Logitech's stable. The G533 improves on the G432 in virtually every way, and this 56% discount makes it a frankly absurd bargain. This is a PC gaming headset first and foremost, but it's also one of the best headset deals around. View Deal

Best Cyber Monday gaming headset deals - UK

Logitech G432 | £66.99 £44.99 at Amazon

The same great Logitech is also available at a healthy discount on this side of the Atlantic. The G432 supports all major platforms, nails all the basics, and in terms of audio clarity, it punches way above its weight, especially at this reduced price. View Deal

Corsair HS50 PRO | £59.99 £37.49 at Amazon

Corsair is one of the best PC brands around, but this solidly built headset is also good for PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. The HS50 has comfy memory foam ear cups, a detachable mic, and handy volume controls. It's like the six-button mouse of headsets: solid quality, no frills, and a steal at this price. View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 1 | £105 £99.99 at Amazon

The SteelSeries name is synonymous with top-quality audio. Deep bass, rich sounds, and fine-tuned dialogue and audio would already make this a seriously tempting option. The fact there's money off and it works with PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

JBL Quantum 600 | £129.99 £69.99 at Argos

This great wireless over-ear gaming headset has surround sound made with precision and immersion in mind. Currently on offer with £60 off the price, the JBL Quantum 600 headset is compatible with both PC and consoles, and you'll be well equipped for lengthy gaming sessions with 14-hour battery life. View Deal

Logitech G533 | £139.99 £67.99 at Amazon

If you want a slightly more luxurious headset, the Logitech G533 will suit you just right, and at this price it's borderline unmissable, especially for PC gamers. That said, this model is also built for current-gen consoles, and no matter where you play, you'll get wireless connectivity that doesn't skimp on sound, that classic Logitech frame, an excellent mic, and beefy materials made to last. View Deal

HyperX Cloud Alpha | £90 £59.99 at Amazon

One of the best, perennially, for a reason. HyperX's Cloud Alpha headset has been popular with PC gamers since it first released and remains a great choice to this day. Getting a third off is as close to a no brainer as it gets.View Deal

Cyber Monday gaming headset deals - PS4 & PS5 headsets

Cyber Monday gaming headset deals - Xbox One & Series X|S headsets

Cyber Monday gaming headset deals - Wireless headsets

Cyber Monday gaming headset deals - PC headsets

Cyber Monday gaming headset deals - Nintendo Switch headsets

