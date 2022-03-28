Call of Duty 2.0 spotted in Activision job listing alongside "subscription-based content"

An Activision job listing makes mention of something called Call of Duty 2.0, which seems to involve "subscription-based content" and "always on community and player connectivity."

As spotted by Charlie Intel, the language in the job listing is as vague as it is eyebrow-raising, potentially hinting at major changes coming to the franchise as early as this year.

"2022 is a stellar opportunity for Call of Duty, with an extraordinary line up of innovations in curated player experiences, multi-platform game play, subscription-based content, mobile game development, and a move to always on community and player connectivity," reads a bit from the listing for manager in influencer marketing at Activision. "We call this CoD 2.0."

New Activision job listing says "2022 is a stellar opportunity" with "line up of innovations in curated player experiences, multi-platform game play, subscription-based content, mobile game development, and a move to always on community and player connectivity" called "CoD 2.0" pic.twitter.com/mljg9dKShlMarch 28, 2022 See more

The listing shifts focus after that into the responsibilities of the position and its requirements, so sadly we don't know anything else about what Activision is describing here. It's curious that the company would reveal such an ambitious-sounding plan in a job listing, and it definitely makes you wonder whether this was intentional or not.

It's too early and the available information is too thin to draw any conclusions at the moment, but it sure sounds like some pretty big changes are coming to Call of Duty in the near future. We've reached out to Activision for some clarification about what Call of Duty 2.0 refers to and we'll update this article if we hear back.

