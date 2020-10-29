Black Friday TV deals 2020: upgrade your display this winter

The Black Friday TV deals are without a doubt the best time every year in which to pick up an excellent new screen for less. And often it's way less. The Black Friday TV deals are even more attractive this year though, as those who managed to snag a PS5 pre-order or Xbox Series X pre-order - or those looking to pick up a PS5 or Xbox Series X on launch day - would be right to eye up discounts on some of the best gaming TVs to make the most of next-gen. It'll happen for sure.

We can often see hundreds taken off top brands as a part of the Black Friday TV deals, so you'll want to keep an eye out over the next month or so. The tricky bit can be knowing where to start; there are more Black Friday TV deals than we can count. That's why we're on hand to bring you the best of the bunch. If we find a good offer, it'll be listed right here. In fact, we've rounded up a handful of the best TV deals going right now just to get you warmed up... so to speak. This is the same story for the Black Friday gaming laptops deals, the Black Friday gaming PC deals, and the PS5 Black Friday deals. However, you do need to act quickly if you see something you like - particularly on newer or more premium models from LG, Sony, and Samsung.

With that in mind, make sure you bookmark this page as one of your go-tos among the wider Black Friday gaming deals and pop back regularly to see how the offers are shaping up. And you can count on us picking out the right discounts for you, and them being genuinely good deals, as we have years of experience of what makes TV deals worthy of your attention.

To get you going, here are the latest prices on our favorite gaming TVs, as well as some early Black Friday TV deals that are live right now.

Early Black Friday TV deals - US

Ready to get started with the Black Friday TV deals? So are we. That's why we've listed some of the top offers in the US below. This list will be continually updated as well, so you can guarantee that you're getting a bargain.

LG 55-inch OLED55CXPUA 4K TV | $1,999.99 $1,396.99 at Amazon

Originally costing $2,000 upon release, this is the best price we've ever seen thanks to the $403 discount. Saving 20% on an OLED TV of this caliber is a rare sight for sure. With a 120Hz 4K display this is arguably the best TV for next-gen consoles.

View Deal

Samsung 55-inch 8K QLED TV (QN55Q900RBFXZA) | $3,498 $1,997.99 at Dell

This excellent deal gets you a very respectable screen with 8K HDR capabilities, all for hundreds less than the list price - that's a real win, particularly when going 8K is a good way to future-proof yourself moving forward.View Deal

Samsung 43-inch 7 Series 4K TV | $279.99 at Best Buy

Samsung is one of the the best in the business when it comes to TVs, so this offer is pretty eye-catching. Although it's not as high-quality as the company's QLED range, this 43-inch panel is still a great choice.View Deal

Samsung 65-inch curved TU8300 4K TV | $748 $677.99 at Amazon

For those looking for a curved screen, then this is one of the best deals we've seen for a little while. 65-inch of any type of television is great value but for a curved one - they often demand a little bit of an added premium - this is excellent value.View Deal

Sony 65-inch X750H series 4K TV | $1,000 $599.99 at Amazon

This is an excellent deal! That price for most 65-inch 4K televisions would be worth considering, but given that this is Sony levels of quality, this is an awesome deal. The kind of deal that's so tempting even if it's just for a second or third TV for the home...View Deal

Toshiba 43-inch 4K TV Fire Edition | $330 $209.99 on Amazon

This Amazon deal on the 43-inch Toshiba Fire Edition TV is excellent value, particularly if you're on a budget: you're getting a screen from a well-respected manufacturer for much less than normal. What's more, you get plenty of extra functionality via voice control.View Deal

Early Black Friday TV deals - UK

The early Black Friday TV deals have started in the UK too. As with the above, this selection of offers is continually updated, so be sure to check in every now and then and see if you can't find a bargain just yet.

55-inch LG OLED CX TV + Nintendo Switch bundle | £1998 £1,508 at Currys

For anyone looking for an OLED TV and a Nintendo Switch (don't forget the console has been very hard to come by over recent months), this is quite simply a smashing deal and we don't see stock lasting long with such a drastic bunch of discounts.View Deal

LG 55-inch OLED55CX5LB 4K TV | Free £100 e-gift card | £1,799 £1,399 from John Lewis

Not bothered about a Switch bundle? Then this alternate offer can save you a lot of money too. Originally costing £1,800 on release, it's been more like £1,600 for a while. As such, this price is the best yet. It's one of the best gaming TV deals we've seen in quite some time, too. To get your free £100 e-gift card after purchase you'll need to sign in via the free My John Lewis program. You also get a free 5-year guarantee at John Lewis, which is pretty fab.View Deal

Philips 65-inch Ambilight 4K TV | £849 £749 at Amazon UK

The extra colour show and immersions that Philips' Ambilight televisions provide is an excellent feature for entertainment and gaming. There's £100 off the list price today of the 65-incher today.View Deal

Sony 49-inch Bravia KD49X70 4K TV | £699 £530.96 at Amazon UK

Sony's TVs are consistently some of the best, and Bravia range are the cream of the already-premium crop. Therefore, saving £168 on a panel from their newest range is an excellent offer.View Deal

LG 49-inch NanoCell 4K TV | £899 £699 at Amazon UK

LG make great Smart TVs, and as well as featuring their award winning webOS smart platform, you also get LG's NanoCell technology, bringing your display to life with pure and realistic colours.View Deal

Hisense 50-inch AE7000FTUK 4K TV | £349 £349 at Amazon UK

A fine offer to get your teeth into this Black Friday. Hisense TVs have grown in stature in recent times offering affordable, but solid, options on the 4K TV market.View Deal

Hisense 55-inch Quantum Series ULED 4K TV | £899 £599 at Amazon UK

Hisense's own premium 4K TVs, their ULED range, is a great option for premium panels without the price tags, and today is an even better demonstration of that with £350 coming off the price of this 55-incher. Nice.View Deal

If you fancy your screens more specialised, then check out our guides to the best gaming monitor, best 4K monitor for gaming, and with a console-slant, the best PS4 monitors.