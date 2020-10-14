The Top 20 best Prime Day deals live in the UK right now

Listen up folks, you've only got until midnight tonight to take advantage of the remaining Amazon Prime Day deals, and luckily for you, some of the very best ones are still available. We've seen plenty of others sell out today though as the 48-hour sale starts to wind down.

You have until midnight tonight to bag yourself a shiny new TV, or how about an upgrade for that creaky laptop you've been using in your home office (or maybe for a double treat, get yourself a gaming laptop for the best of both worlds). If you're after a new Kindle or Echo speaker the all-time low prices are still available - £18.99 for an Echo Dot is all sorts of crazy hot.

We'll show you the best Prime Day deals we've found in the world of tech, TV, gaming, and gadgets along with anything else that wows us. But if you'd like to just head on over to the Prime Day sale, the link's below along with one to the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial (these deals are only for Prime members after all).

Naturally, however, like in all sales events, some are a bit more attractive than others, and we've herded up the best 20 or so UK deals which span the whole tech spectrum including some of the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals, Amazon Prime Day laptop deals, Amazon Prime Day headset deals, and - of course, because we are GamesRadar - the best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals.

Even with the Black Friday deals coming up next month and Cyber Monday a few days after that, some of these deals really are cracking. After our Top 20 we've got a wider list for you too. Don't forget, these Prime Day deals end at midnight tonight.

If you just want to head to a specific category of deals over at Amazon itself, you'll find a handy list to various digital aisles below.

GamesRadar's Top 20 Prime Day deals

Amazon Echo Dot | £49.99 £18.99 at Amazon

Amazon regularly knocks money off its most popular smart speaker, so you rarely have to pay £50. £25-£30 is the most common sale price, so today's offer is tremendous value. You can get it in a range of colours too.

Kindle Paperwhite | £119.99 £79.99 at Amazon

This is a members-only Prime Day deal and likely the best price you'll find on the Kindle Paperwhite this year. £90-£100 is the usual sale price, so don't miss out on this chance to get an even bigger discount on one of our favourite devices in black, plum, sage or twilight blue colours.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | £899 £659.99 at Amazon UK

This machine is part-laptop, part-tablet, and offers excellent flexibility and productivity. It's powered by a 10th-gen Intel processor and 8GB of RAM so will have the guts to do all your home and work tasks. Good discount here, too.View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix G532LWS gaming laptop | £2,200 £1,899.99 at Amazon UK

If you're on the scout for a premium gaming laptop then this ASUS ROG Strix model could just about do it. With £300 off the usual price, this laptop with a 2070 Super graphics card, 16GB of RAM, an i7-10875H processor, and a superfast 300Hz HD a screen is an excellent offering.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Grey + Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Minecraft | £338.98 £309 at Currys

Save £29.98 on a holy trinity of a Switch bundle, which comes with the neon red variant of the console, Animal Crossing, and the excellent Minecraft.

Save 15% and get two free Mandalorian Funko Pops with Total Film subscription

Pick up a print or digital (or both) subscription to the excellent Total Film magazine and not only do you save even more money over the cover price, but you're getting two Funko Pop figures as well. Check it out while stocks of the cute little critters last.

Samsung Galaxy Watch | 46mm Bluetooth | £199 at Amazon

I have this smartwatch and it's great. Lots of features and apps, a good size, and a three-day battery life. This still often sells for near it's original £300 price mark, and despite the price fluctuating wildly in recent months, this is still a super low and great price.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 | £799 from £649 at Amazon

The new and improved Samsung Galaxy S20 is also available for less as part of the Amazon Prime Day sales. It provides a much faster 120Hz screen for smoother scrolling, world-beating cameras, and a speedy processor. Two colours are currently available, and they are Cosmic Grey and Cloud Pink.

Sony WH-CH700N | £150 £71 at Amazon

As a noise-cancelling, wireless, over-ear set of headphones, the Sony WH-CH700N is a great choice if you want to shut away the world while working or on your commute. Three different colours have had a discount of between £29 and £79 for Amazon Prime Day, making them a great choice if you want to save some money but still get top quality. Plus, a 35-hour battery life doesn't hurt either! You can get it in Grey, Black, or Blue.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition (Green) | £100 £37.99 at Amazon uk

This is one of our favourite headsets of recent years. The soundcard gives you lots to play with and it's great with PCs and consoles too, and the audio quality is absolutely of the Kraken standard and means this is still a high-grade headset even after it's initial release - and certainly at this crazy price. The Black version is on offer too, down to £43.99.View Deal

Razer Viper mouse | £90 £32.99 at Amazon UK

Probably the best ambidextrous gaming mouse out there right now, this is unbelievable value at just over 30 pounds. I used this mouse daily before getting my lefty Naga and it was by far the most comfortable, smoothest, and quickest ambi mouse I've used.View Deal

TCL 50-inch QLED 4K TV | £499 £399 at Amazon UK

TCL's QLED televisions offer an entry-level opportunity into the realm of premium picture 4K TVs and getting a healthy 100 quid off one today is a good deal. You can save the same amount on the 65-inch size, which is down to £699.View Deal

Hisense 55-inch AE7000 4K TV | £549 £368 at Amazon UK

Solidifying itself as an offerer of affordable and good quality 4K TVs Hisense has done the business here again with a 55-inch beast for less than 400 quid.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Base Model | £2,300 £1,898.49 at Amazon UK

This is good value for a 2070-powered laptop from Razer's quality wheelhouse. A healthy saving of 400 pounds gets you Razer's typical sleek design and build, but also 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a gorgeous 4K OLED screen. Mmm.

Samsung Galaxy Watch | 42mm Bluetooth | Midnight Black | £179 at Amazon UK

This is a great deal for the smaller of the smartwatches that Samsung has in its repertoire - below the brand-new Galaxy Watch 3, that is. The Rose Gold version is at the same price too if that's more your style.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 | 38mm | £189 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 3 is a fantastic first smartwatch that can also be a great upgrade from older versions of the Watch or Android-powered devices. It comes in silver or space grey with either white or black Sports Bands. If you're an iPhone user and looking to get into smartwatches, this is hundreds cheaper than the new 6 series and still a great buy in 2020.

WD My Passport (2TB) | £70 £52.99 at Amazon

The My Passport range from WD is among our favourites, and these hard drives usually top our 'best of' lists when it comes to expanding your console storage. 2TB is more than enough to keep you going, even on next-gen systems, and if you only have 500GB or less of internal memory on your Xbox One or PS4, this will be a revelation.

WD Black P10 (5TB) | £135 £99.99 at Amazon

Western Digital is the go-to choice when it comes to hard drives, and the Black range is the result of their years of expertise. With 5TB of storage space, you don't need to worry about running out of room on your PC, next-gen console, or current-gen machine. Speaking of which you can get an Xbox-branded version for the same price as part of the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals.

More of the best Prime Day deals in the UK

Amazon Prime Day TV deals

Samsung 43-inch TU7110 4K TV | £399 £369.95 at Amazon UK

LG 55-inch CX OLED 4K TV | £1,699 £1,399 at Currys

A tremendous early Prime Day tv deal from Currys (who will be trying to counter Amazon's price cuts, surely) on one of LGs infamously excellent OLED televisions. Arguably some of the best you can get for any entertainment or media, this 300 quid discount is a very solid one indeed.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

Sold out ASUS TUF FX505 gaming laptop | £1,000 £629.99 at Amazon UK

This is one of the best deals of Prime Day's gaming products right here. A reliable and solid gaming-first laptop for just over 600 pounds is an absolute no-brainer for a machine that can be a reliable home or work laptop but that has enough under the hood to give a great gaming experience too. It won't be running the latest and greatest at the highest levels but it's a wicked little machine at this price.View Deal

Expired Razer Blade 15 Base Model | £1,600 £1,358.99 at Amazon UK

The most modest of the Blade 15 laptops on offer today but by no means a slouch, and still plenty of value for money. It might not offer ray-tracing gaming, but it offers the best experience, graphically, without that with its GTX 1660Ti GPU. This is probably one of the cheapest price tags you'll see on such a premium laptop.View Deal

Sold out ASUS Chromebook C523NA | £360 £249.99 at Amazon UK

This laptop-sized Chromebook is perfect for those looking for a machine for work or home that is competent, sizeable, and easy to use. They're super light and handy too so it'll be ideal for taking with you.View Deal

Sold out Razer Blade Stealth 13 laptop | £1,800 £1,398.99 at Amazon UK

The 'baby' of the Razer Blade Stealth laptop line-up, the 13-inch lappy still packs a punch with its 1650Ti graphics card and 10th-gen Intel processor. It's perfect for a small work and play machine that captures the essence of a Razer laptop design and build, as well as performance. Getting 400 quid off is cracking too.View Deal

Sold out HP Omen 17 gaming laptop | £1,700 £1,399.99 at Amazon UK

If you've had your eye on a big gaming laptop, then this might be for you. Powered by a new 10th-gen Intel processor, 16GB of RAM, an RTX 2070 graphics card this will future proof you for a good while and provide a great gaming experience for the money - 300 quid off!View Deal

Amazon Prime Day Smartwatch deals

Expired Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 | £419 £370 at Amazon

A saving of nearly £50 is amazing value so soon after this excellent smartwatch was released a few months ago. The 45mm version of Samsung's best smartwatch comes with additional battery life and is the one we'd go for. You're also getting health monitoring, LTE, GPS, message alerts, music playback (via your Bluetooth headphones) and a range of other high-end features found in competitor watches.

Amazon Prime Day Phone deals

View Deal

View Deal

View Deal

View Deal

View Deal

View Deal

View Deal

Amazon Prime Day Storage deals

Amazon Prime Day Amazon device deals

Amazon Prime Day audio deals

Amazon Prime Day gaming deals

Amazon Prime Day monitor deals

