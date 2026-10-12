Merch and entertainment store Zavvi goes into administration, urges customers to check if they are "entitled to recover their payment"

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It has ceased trading immediately and can't fulfil any orders

The Zavvi logo on a field of stars
(Image credit: Zavvi)

Entertainment and pop-culture collectible store Zavvi has gone into administration.

In an announcement posted today that has taken over the webstore, Zavvi announced that the "affairs, business and property of the Company" are now under the management of Joint Administrators." This is apparently due to Zavvi's financial position, which means it has to cease trading "with immediate effect."

In practical terms, Zavvi can no longer fulfil any orders or pre-orders. Customers are also warned not to make new purchases through the webstore (not that you seem able to, at least not from my quick investigation).

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What does this mean for those of us who purchased something through the site but now won't get what they paid for? It looks like we may be able to win that money back, though there are some hoops to jump through first.

"We appreciate that customers who have paid for goods that have not been received will be concerned about their orders and payments," the announcement reads. "Customers should contact their bank, card issuer or payment provider promptly to establish whether they may be entitled to recover their payment. Depending on the payment method and the circumstances of the transaction, customers may be able to make a claim"

That feels… Well, it's pretty catastrophic. There only being the possibility of a refund (which in itself sounds dependent on a number of factors) is one hell of a rug-pull, and this will leave a lot of understandably angry customers in its wake.

The news feels as though it came out of nowhere; just this morning I used Zavvi in my guide on where to buy the Hasbro Legend of Zelda Master Sword. If you've been affected by the incident, I'm so sorry – and I hope you're able to get your money back if you're a customer.

Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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