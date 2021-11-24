The Sims 4 is $5 and its DLCs are 50% off for Black Friday

Early Black Friday gaming deals are back with an excellent offer for folks looking to start a new virtual life, as the PC version of The Sims 4 is just $5 and its expansion packs are 50% off at Amazon.

The Sims 4 base game is usually $40, which is an investment on its own, but once you start getting into the expansions (and you will), that's when it really starts to take a toll on your wallet. Thankfully, Black Friday has tons of deals on games, and a whole bunch of The Sims 4 DLCs are on discount.

The Sims 4 first launched back in 2014, but there have been many expansion packs, game packs, "stuff packs," and bundles launched since then. As recently as this summer, GamesRadar's Alyssa Mercante argued that the Cottage Living DLC is proof EA is listening to players seven years from the game's launch. If you've been meaning to finally check it out, now's as good a time as ever, as the base game is just 88% off for Black Friday.

If you enjoy the base game enough, or if you're a seasoned player waiting for a discount on any number of DLCs, there are a bunch of 50% off deals on expansions too. That way you can keep things fresh with a stuff pack or get into the game proper with a bundle at a fraction of the usual cost.

In case your PC needs a little love before you make it your new Sims home, Amazon is also running a ton of deals on components like monitors, keyboards, headsets, SSDs, and more.

The Sims 4 Black Friday deals

The Sims 4 base game | $39.99 The Sims 4 base game | $39.99 $4.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - A whopping 88% discount means The Sims 4 base game is less than the cost of lunch most days. Don't miss out on this deal if you've been eyeing the latest entry in EA's life sim franchise.



The Sims 4 Plus Seasons bundle | $50 The Sims 4 Plus Seasons bundle | $50 $23.99 at Amazon

Save $26 - If you can't live without your seasons and all the festivities that go along with them, this is the bundle you'll want to snag. It's 52% off and includes The Sims 4 base game and the Seasons expansion pack, which is usually $40 on its own.



The Sims 4 Island Living expansion pack | $40 The Sims 4 Island Living expansion pack | $40 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Is the island life calling? Go snorkeling, hang out at a beachside barbecue, or make a lasting impact and become a conservationist in The Sims 4's massive Island Living expansion, down 50% from its usual price.



