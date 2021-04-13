The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard trailer is here and it's muddy and hilarious

Following a change of release date last month, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard trailer has arrived, showing off the Samuel L. Jackson, Ryan Reynolds, and Salma Hayek-starring action-comedy.

The trailer sees Reynolds' bodyguard retiring from the business, only for Jackson to go missing and Hayek to "recruit" Reynolds to help save him. "No guns, no killing, and no blood," Reynolds says – only for the explosions and killing to begin. Watch The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard trailer above.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard release date was recently shifted from August 20 to June 16, 2021. That news came after another Reynolds movie, Free Guy, was treated to August 13, 2021. We all love Ryan Reynolds, but back-to-back weeks might have been a little much.

Ron Schwartz, Lionsgate's president of worldwide distribution commented on the new release date: "This is the kind of summer action film that delivers even more comedy and more thrilling action than the first film – and it’s perfect for fans new to the franchise as well. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is what summer moviegoing is all about – great, crowd-pleasing entertainment."

The first movie was a success for the studio Lionsgate, pulling in over $176 million for Lionsgate back in 2017. Time will tell on what kind of returns the studio will see with viewers excited to get back into theaters. In other Reynolds-themed news, please enjoy the Reynolds Cut of Green Lantern.