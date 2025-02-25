One of Elden Ring's best mods comes to Dark Souls 3 as a prolific FromSoftware modder gets seamless co-op up and running

A prolific modder has brought full-fat co-op to yet another FromSoftware game. After enabling fans to play the likes of Elden Ring, Sekiro, and Armored Core 6 with pals, Yui has now repeated the trick with Dark Souls 3.

As they reveal on their Ko-Fi, an early testing version of Dark Souls 3: Seamless Co-op has been released on Nexus Mods. "There are still some final touches to do, but hopefully, people can play and have fun and report any issues that can be fixed to make the mod better for the future," they add.

Yui's mod essentially works by lifting all of the co-op barriers in place so you can play with the gang all the time instead of some of the time. Defeating bosses and clearing areas no longer sends an ally home, fog barriers that usually restrict the multiplayer zones are gone, and so on.

Of course, there's more to it than that. You can play with five other players in the open world, if someone dies they'll respawn in the same world at the last bonfire they rested at, and things like NPC dialogue and talk events are synchronized.

Alongside some quality-of-life improvements like a streamlined connection, you also have control over balancing as "this mod undoubtedly makes the game much easier." Expect larger health pools and new mechanics to ensure a sense of challenge remains. This is Dark Souls, after all. If you're feeling brave, you can also open yourself up to invasions for an all-out brawl.

Yui's Dark Souls 3: Seamless Co-op is free to download now.

That's one alternative to Elden Ring Nighreign if you want it.