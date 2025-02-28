There's a whole world of Dark Souls-style lore hidden in this series of dress-up games, and I bet you can't tell which is which

The aesthetics of Infinity Nikki - the open-world dress-up game featuring pink-haired protagonists in a variety of elegant dresses - suggest to me a relatively lighthearted, fairytale narrative. But this week, I've learned that I might be completely wrong about that, thanks to an array of items from a previous game in the series that literally rival Dark Souls for their threatening, gothic lore implications.

Last week, a resetera thread highlighted a user-made quiz that tasked players with guessing whether a given item description came from the Dark Souls series or Infinity Nikki's 2017 predecessor, mobile game Love Nikki - Dress Up Queen. Everything I knew about the Nikki series comes from its most recent release, but I've already discussed its pink hair, elegant dresses, and Zelda-inspired open-world, so I assumed this quiz would not be all that difficult.

There are 96 questions to the quiz, but they're a simple A or B choice - each item description is from either Love Nikki or the Dark Souls trilogy. With only two options to pick, you'd think that a 50% score would be a given, but I'm here to tell you that that was simply not the case.

Now, I'm no Dark Souls lore buff, and I'm sure that a few classic items would be easy wins for long-term fans. But there's a good number of Nikki descriptions that are entirely at odds with my expectations of that series, and clash nicely with my actual expectations of Dark Souls. As a general rule, I found that anything that mentioned flames or ash was a FromSoft entry, but the words 'Dark' and 'Souls' were, somehow, no guarantee of the Chosen Undead's involvement in proceedings.

Eventually, having been bamboozled and hoodwinked by the mobile dress-up game many, many more times than I'd care to admit, I struggled to a final score of 56%. Given the balance of probabilities here, that's far closer to the statistically likely 50% than I would have liked - in fact, I was only six wrong answers away from that 50/50 ratio. It's an embarrassing final score, but I'll attempt to excuse myself by claiming that I simply wasn't prepared for how dark the Nikki games are. This cutesy dress-up game, it appears, is anything but cutesy.

