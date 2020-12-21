Spider-Man 3: release date, cast, trailer, title, and more

Tom Holland’s Spidey is swinging back onto the big screen in the as-yet untitled Marvel threequel Spider-Man 3. While we don’t officially know specifics about the plot, its predecessor Spider-Man: Far From Home ended with Peter Parker framed for Mysterio’s murder – and the superhero’s secret identity exposed to the whole world.

While it seemed for a while that this Spidey instalment might end up removed from the MCU entirely, we now know that the webslinger will still be part of the same cinematic universe as the Avengers after Sony and Disney sorted out a deal. The Spider-Man 3 release date is 2021, and it’s shaping up to be another great Marvel offering. Scroll down to find out everything we know so far.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Spider-Man 3 was one of the many disrupted by the pandemic, and its release has jumped around a fair bit. Originally scheduled for July 16, 2021, it was delayed to November 5, then December 17, 2021.

That means we’re about a year out from finally finding out what happened after the massive cliff-hanger Far From Home ending. Spider-Man 3 is currently filming in Atlanta, with Tom Holland marking the start of principle photography on Instagram .

Spider-Man 3 trailer

(Image credit: Marvel)

Unfortunately, there’s currently no Spider-Man 3 trailer – but we can have an educated guess as to when to expect its arrival. The first Far From Home trailer was unveiled at Brazil Comic-Con in December 2018, with the movie arriving six months later, in June 2019. There was a similar time-scale for the first Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer and its eventual release. Therefore, expect a Spider-Man 3 trailer to arrive June/July 2021, most likely to coincide with the release of Marvel’s Shang-Chi on July 9, 2021.

Spider-Man 3 cast

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Tom Holland is back as Peter/Spidey – but he might not be the only webslinger in Spider-Man 3. It has been reported that Andrew Garfield is back , reprising his role from The Amazing Spider-Man movies, while original on-screen Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire, remains in talks to return. And they won’t be the only ones returning from those movies. Kirsten Dunst will reportedly return as Mary Jane, along with Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy.

Jamie Foxx has also confirmed that he will portray Electro , returning as the character following The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The MCU version of the villain is expected to be a different incarnation of the character. Foxx announced the casting in a now-deleted Instagram post , captioned: “Tell Spidey let’s run it back! Super excited to [be] part of the new marvel Spider-Man new installment… Can’t wait for y’all to check the new one. And I won’t be blue in this one!! But a thousand percent badass!”

Alfred Molina is also reprising his role of Doctor Octopus – last seen in Spider-Man 2, when he went up against Maguire’s version of the web-slinging hero. Then there’s J.K. Simmons returning as J. Jonah Jameson , having already played an alternate version of the character in Far From Home.

“Well yeah, [I’ll be back as Jameson] that’s the short answer," the actor told The Jess Cagle Show. "There is a future for J. Jonah Jameson after a several-year hiatus. He showed up very briefly for those who were wise enough to stay through the credits of Far From Home … There is one more J.J.J. appearance in the can, and from what I'm hearing there's a plan for yet another. So hopefully J.J.J. will continue now and forever."

How will this all be tied together? Benedict Cumberbatch will appear as Doctor Strange , replacing Iron Man as Peter’s mentor. We also know that Spider-Man 3 will link to Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, as confirmed by Kevin Feige. That Doctor Strange sequel will release in March 2022, after Spider-Man 3. Expect, then, Spider-Man’s multiverse shenanigans to impact the wider MCU, and perhaps explain how Michael Keaton’s Vulture will appear in the non-MCU movie, Morbius.

Last but not least, we can expect some familiar faces from Homecoming and Far From Home in the Spider-Man 3 cast. Zendaya returns as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Peter’s bestie Ned, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, and – though not confirmed – Tony Revolori is expected to appear as Flash Thompson. Phew. That’s one big cast.

Spider-Man 3 title

(Image credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios)

While there’s no title confirmed yet, a potential leak suggests the film could be called Spider-Man 3: Homesick. This is definitely in keeping with the naming tradition so far, but it’s not official, so take it with a grain of salt.

Spider-Man 3 plot

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

There’s little actually official about the Spider-Man 3 plot. Yet, while details are scarce, some information has found its way to the internet, so we’re starting to get an idea of what might be next for Peter Parker.

Tom Holland previously teased what’s on the cards for Peter’s love life: “As to the relationship between Peter and MJ, I’m not too sure what it will be.” He also described the film as “absolutely insane,” as well as “something very special" and "very different."

Spider-Man 3 will be filming in two locations previously used for high school scenes in the first two movies. This has already raised some questions, as Peter’s identity was exposed at the end of Far From Home and, if that wasn’t enough, he was framed for Mysterio’s murder. With all that in mind, it’s not clear how Spidey will be returning to school – though it’s always possible that these scenes won’t include Peter, or could happen after those issues are cleared up. The school was apparently – and intriguingly – described by Ian Easterbrook, location manager for the movie, as “vital to the success of this next film.” What that could mean is anyone’s guess.

There’s also plenty of speculation about the multiverse, and how that could factor into the threequel. Though Sony denied the rumours that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would be back as their respective versions of Spidey, casting Jamie Foxx as Electro, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and including Doctor Strange ahead of his own sequel – titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – does suggest multiple universes will be coming into play. The Doctor Strange sequel is also directly connected to the cosmically weird WandaVision TV show, which looks to have a multidimensional, reality-twisting aspect to it – and Scarlet Witch will feature in Doctor Strange 2.

As for J. Jonah. Jameson returning, another multiverse-related caveat is that Marvel president Kevin Feige told Screen Rant : “It was one of the early ideas when we started working with Amy and Sony on the Spider-Man franchise and the kind of things we wanted to do. A younger high school-based Peter, taking him to places he hasn’t been before, interacting with the other MCU characters. J. Jonah Jameson was one of them. He wasn’t in either of the two Amazing [Spider-Man films], so we felt like we had to do that at some point.”

He added: “It can be the same actor with that somewhat similar voice inflection, but with a totally different persona. That had never been done before. We really liked the idea that it’s a new Jameson, he’s not from another dimension or multiverse or something like that. It’s a new Jameson in this world played by the same actor.” Still, it’s certainly an interesting link.

There’s another potential crossover on the horizon, too: one with Sony’s Venom . Feige previously said: “[Spider-Man] also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.” Then there’s Sony’s upcoming Morbius movie apparently linking to the MCU , too, with star Jared Leto also commenting on the film being part of an “expanding universe” – so a crossover doesn’t seem that far outside the realms of possibility.

Along with all this, we’ve also gotten a look at some stunt work performed for the movie. Footage appeared to show Zendaya and Tom Holland – or their stunt doubles – swinging from a platform of some kind , with MJ apparently in the same outfit as she wore at the end of Far From Home. It’s difficult to know for sure considering the distance, however. We’ve also got a glimpse at another web-slinging stunt , though this one gives away even less about the movie. Plus, Holland released a picture of him in costume on set, double masked up .