Marvel fans think they've spotted Matt Murdock in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer

Marvel fans think Charlie Cox's Daredevil is hidden in the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In the aftermath of Mysterio revealing Spider-Man's true identity and framing him for murder at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker is facing a police interrogation. During the scene, we see a character in a white shirt – but there's no proper look at who the mystery figure is.

Considering Matt Murdock is a lawyer, it's not a massive leap to think the Man Without Fear might have arrived to help Spider-Man… and that's exactly what Marvel fans are speculating.

"WHY COULDNT THEY JUST SHOW MATT MURDOCK" one fan wrote, while another asked "MATT MURDOCK IS THAT YOU"

"TRY TO TELL ME THOSE ARENT MATT MURDOCK'S HANDS," someone else wrote, complete with close-ups of the hands in question.

TRY TO TELL ME THOSE ARENT MATT MURDOCK'S HANDS pic.twitter.com/drNiu3ff0vAugust 24, 2021 See more

"Marvel i am begging you PLEASE let his lawyer be matt murdock. p l e a s e. bring daredevil back," said another fan.

"So 'Guy in a white shirt and a black tie slams papers in a table next to Peter' is Matt, yeah?" wrote a fan on Reddit, and another thinks so too: "That dude with his head out of frame in interogation is Matt Murdoc." Though, not everyone agrees: "I don't think it is, in the previous scene we can see a person with that outfit walking into the room, and it doesn't seem like him."

We'll probably have to wait until December 17 to find out for sure if Matt Murdock is returning, but until then, we know that Alfred Molina's Doc Ock is definitely back – and the trailer even includes teases for Sandman, Lizard, and Green Goblin.

