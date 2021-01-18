New Spider-Man 3 set photos tease Far From Home fallout, show Tom Holland and Zendaya in the snow

New Spider-Man 3 set photos feature Tom Holland and Zendaya – and hint at the aftermath of Spider-Man: Far From Home. In the movie's post-credits scene, villain Mysterio unveils Peter Parker’s secret identity to the world – and frames the superhero for murder.

In the new pictures, shared by Just Jared, Zendaya appears in a shop window, while Holland is outside in the snow before going inside the store. According to Just Jared, Peter's friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) was also inside the shop. Christmas and Hanukkah decorations can also be seen, suggesting a festive feel to match the film's December release date. Check out some of the pics below.

Atlanta Filming on Instagram also posted a better look at the shop.

Plus, an eagle eyed fan spotted that MJ is apparently sporting the necklace Peter gave her in Far From Home, suggesting their relationship is still going strong despite the film's revelations.

Just Jared also posted pictures of Holland in the Spidey suit, and you can see some below.

While the pictures don’t really give much away, some more intriguing snaps shared by Atlanta Filming tease a whole lot more about the potential plot. Among flyers stuck to a building are two which hint at another battle between Spidey and Mysterio – this time depending on who believes who.

One flyer shows Mysterio’s distinctive fish-bowl shaped costume head, with “I BELIEVE” underneath, while another declares “CITIZENS TO DEFEND SPIDEY.” Other posters seem to show missing children, which could also factor into the plot.

Spider-Man 3 is shaping up to be an epic crossover, with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire reportedly reprising their respective versions of Peter Parker, and Jamie Foxx said to be returning as Electro, with Alfred Molina potentially back as Doc Ock.

The threequel hits cinemas December 17 2021, and to get caught up on the MCU so far, check out our guide on how to watch Marvel movies in order.