Spider-Man 3 wraps filming as new set picture revealed

Spider-Man 3, officially titled Spider-Man: No Way Home, has wrapped filming – and a new picture apparently from the set has hit the internet.

Second unit director and stunt coordinator George Cottle took to Instagram to confirm the movie had finished filming, complete with the whiteboard full of possible names for the threequel seen in the title announcement video.

A post shared by georgejcottle (@georgejcottle) A photo posted by on

Plus, a new apparent set photo has made its way to Twitter (H/T Screen Rant), featuring Jacob Batalon, Zendaya, and Tom Holland – with Holland's Peter Parker looking considerably worse for wear.

The cast of #SpiderManNoWayHome! pic.twitter.com/3LDYhYVfegMarch 26, 2021 See more

It's no surprise that Spider-Man might be somewhat beaten up in this film, considering reports of former Spidey villain actors Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina returning for the threequel. These are quite the formidable foes, and, notably, they're ones Spider-Man has gone up against before – though in different cinematic universes.

Rumors about a multiverse element to Spider-Man 3 are rife. The internet has been buzzing with speculation that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are back as their respective versions of the web-slinging hero for some time – though Holland himself has denied that Maguire and Garfield will be showing up, there has been an unconfirmed report of them reprising their roles in the movie, and Foxx and Molina's reported return certainly bolsters the theorizing.

Officially released photos of the film also suggest that the main trio, comprised of Peter Parker, MJ, and Ned, are going to be spending time in a Sanctum Santorum – not necessarily the US one, either. Since Doctor Strange's sequel movie is titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, this seems another significant clue.

Spider-Man 3 arrives on December 17, 2021. Until then, check out how to watch Marvel movies in order to get up to speed.