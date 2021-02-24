Spider-Man 3 title officially unveiled

Spider-Man 3 officially has a title.

The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home is called Spider-Man No Way Home. Looks like Tom Holland's Spider-Man movies really are sticking to shoehorning the word "Home" in there somewhere.

The title was revealed via a video featuring Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon walking and talking about how the lead actor does not spoil things. “Name me one thing I’ve actually spoiled,” he asks his co-stars.

“The last movie title?” Zendaya replies. The camera then pans out and Spider-Man: No Way Home can be seen written on a whiteboard with a few crossed-out choices.

#SpiderManNoWayHome only in movie theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/8C4e15Lw2kFebruary 24, 2021 See more

A day earlier, Holland, Zendaya, and Batalon all shared fake Spider-Man 3 titles on Instagram – they were Spider-Man: Phone Home, Spider-Man: Home Slice, and Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker, respectively. This gave way to fans believing that the multiple titles could be because of the multiverse potentially being involved in the Spidey sequel somehow.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will certainly have everyone thinking the multiverse is somehow still involved. Indeed, Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker – from Sam Raimi’s trilogy – and Andrew Garfield’s Spidey are both rumored to appear in the movie.

Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx’s Electro has been confirmed to return and everyone from Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock to Kirsten Dunst’s MJ has been linked to a Spider-Comeback. For more on the MCU’s future, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4.