J.K. Simmons says he's already filmed another appearance as J.J. Jameson

J.K. Simmons has revealed that his cameo at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home as J.J. Jameson wasn't the last we'll see of the character in the Disney MCU.

In an interview on Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show (via THR), Simmons said he'd already filmed one additional cameo and that another appearance is likely in the works. "Well yeah, [I’ll be back as Jameson] that’s the short answer," Simmons said.

"There is a future for J. Jonah Jameson after a several-year hiatus. He showed up very briefly for those who were wise enough to stay through the credits of Far From Home … There is one more JJJ appearance in the can, and from what I'm hearing there's a plan for yet another. So hopefully JJJ will continue now and forever."

Simmons reprising his role from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy is a big deal because it's the first time an actor from an earlier franchise played the same character in Disney's MCU.

For now, it sounds like Simmons is content with bringing J.J. Jameson back in minor cameo roles, comparing the situation to his recurring role as Billy Barber from the Chris Evans-lead Apple TV+ series, Defending Jacob.

"I come in, I do my thing, it's not the biggest part in the thing, I'm only in six, seven, eight scenes, but it has an impact while I'm there," Simmons said (via TheWrap). "I really kind of like not having to shoulder the whole load a la Chris Evans, but I like doing my thing and having that thing be impactful."

Here's how we sorted the best Spider-Man movies ranked.