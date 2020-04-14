Doctor Strange 2: Sam Raimi confirms involvement with Marvel sequel

Earlier this year, reports emerged that Spider-Man director Sam Raimi was potentially being lined up to helm Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Well, hold onto your enchanted cape, because we have confirmation that Raimi is certainly linked to the project in some way – and we heard it from the horse's mouth!

While promoting his new Quibi series 50 States of Fright, Raimi told journalists at a roundtable – at which GamesRadar+ was in attendance – about his involvement with Doctor Strange 2. "I loved Doctor Strange as a kid," he said. "He was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me. He was probably number five for me for great comic book characters. He was so original.

"When we had that moment in the first Spider-Man movie [editor's note: this was actually in the second Spider-Man movie], I had no idea we’d be making a Doctor Strange movie. So it was really funny to me also, coincidentally that line was in the first Spider-Man movie… I wish I had the foresight to know I was going to be involved in the project!"

There's no confirmation that Raimi will direct the project, but his involvement is certainly exciting. If the filmmaker does helm the sequel, it will be Raimi’s first movie directorial effort since 2013’s Oz the Great and Powerful and the first for a Marvel property since 2007’s Spider-Man 3.

Interestingly, the original report that claimed Raimi would direct Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness also noted that Rachel McAdams will “not reprise her role” as Christine Palmer from 2016's Doctor Strange.

