Spider-Man 3 listing might suggest Kirsten Dunst is in the movie

Spider-Man 3 might be seeing the return of Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson after all.

As first spotted on Twitter, the Marvel threequel's IMDb page lists Askia Won-Ling Jacob as "personal costumer: Ms. Dunst." Jacob has worked on several other MCU movies, including Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: Endgame.

📝 @IMDb lists Askia Won-Ling Jacob as Kirsten Dunst's personal costumer for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.Link: https://t.co/M2bz8zdyBm pic.twitter.com/bVtX0jiJxKMay 12, 2021 See more

Dunst portrayed Mary Jane Watson in all three of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies. She's been linked to the MCU threequel for some time, included in the same unconfirmed report that claims Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be reprising their respective versions of the web-slinging hero.

Spider-Man 3, officially titled Spider-Man: No Way Home, is heavily rumored to feature a live-action Spider-verse. The theorizing is bolstered by some key castings: Jamie Foxx is reportedly reprising his role as Electro, and Alfred Molina has confirmed he'll be back as Doc Ock.

Outside of the MCU, two upcoming Sony superhero movies also appear to link to other Spidey projects. The trailer for Venom 2 featured a shot of the Daily Bugle newspaper, with the same logo as the one used in Raimi's movies. The Morbius trailer also features graffiti of Spider-Man with "murderer" scrawled across it – potentially in reference to the death of Mysterio in Far From Home. Michael Keaton is also thought to be back as Vulture in Morbius, a role he first played in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Of course, we don't know for sure if this IMDb listing means Dunst will be in the movie, as it remains unconfirmed at the moment. For answers, we'll probably have to wait until Spider-Man 3 lands on December 17, 2021. Meanwhile, Venom 2 is set to arrive September 24, 2021, and Morbius is set to release January 19, 2022.

The next MCU offering to hit our screens will be Loki on June 9, followed a month later by Black Widow on Disney Plus and in theaters on July 9. Until then, check out how to watch Marvel movies in order to get up to speed with the MCU.