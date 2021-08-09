New Spider-Man 3 artwork teases Doctor Strange-enhanced suit and Mysterio return

New Spider-Man 3 artwork has seemingly confirmed that Peter Parker's powers will have been given a major upgrade by new mentor, Doctor Strange.

We have already seen multiple new toylines for Spider-Man 3 – officially titled Spider-Man: No Way Home – that confirm Parker wearing a new black suit in the upcoming movie, and new promotional pictures have confirmed that Spides will be using the powers of science and magic to create enhanced web-shooters.

And there’s more! pic.twitter.com/nUHAarn410August 8, 2021 See more

ComicBook verified the new artwork and also pointed to yet more promotional material that features a surprising message: graffiti that reads "We believe Mysterio" and features a drawing of the fish-bowled villain's head.

Notably, we've seen very similar propaganda before – Spider-Man 3 set photos revealed that the fictional New York has been covered in posters from Mysterio's new following. Has a cult formed in opposition to Peter Park, whose alternate identity was revealed to the world during the Spider-Man: Far From Home post-credits scene? We'll have to wait and find out.

Mysterio promo art for no way home pic.twitter.com/ST9lmpxbkZAugust 8, 2021 See more

New Spider-Man 3 details have been hitting the internet with increasing frequency over the past few weeks. However, we still have very little official information from Marvel – no trailer, poster, or confirmation that the multiverse will feature (though that's widely expected following rumors of former Spider-Men actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire showing up).

Whatever does happen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, expect the fallout to be felt in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – which you can find out more about in our guide to Marvel Phase 4. Spider-Man: No Way Home reaches cinemas on December 17.