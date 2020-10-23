Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 stunt double teases web-swinging sequence in new training video

Spider-Man: does whatever a spider can, right? Spinning webs in real life, though, requires a bit more movie magic – but not much. Tom Holland’s stunt double for Spider-Man 3 has teased what’s either practice for a web-swinging sequence or an early taste of some of Spidey’s incredible new moves ahead of the MCU threequel.

“It’s time to dust off the cobwebs,” stuntman Greg Townley said on his Instagram account. In the video, he swings into sight and flings himself off a platform and does several spins. I’m sure there’s a technical name for it but, let’s be honest, we’ll never be able to pull it off so let’s just marvel at the athleticism. My back hurts just watching it.

It’s time to dust off the cobwebs 🕸 Greg Townley A photo posted by @gregtownley on Oct 22, 2020 at 8:32am PDT

Perhaps most importantly, it shows that things are really getting rolling for pre-production in Spider-Man 3. Tom Holland is finishing off work on the Uncharted movie – and even showed off the first look at Nathan Drake – and then will be slipping on the spandex and reprising his role as the webhead once more.

But will he come swinging in alone? Sony has moved to deny reports that former live-action Spideys Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire have been cast in Spider-Man 3. Still, the presence of both Jamie Foxx’s Electro and a returning Doctor Strange has fans thinking that we could be introduced to a Marvel multiverse in the Big Apple next December.

