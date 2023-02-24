Quantumania’s second post-credits scene is directly pulled from Loki season 2

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed has revealed the MCU movie’s second post-credits scene is pulled directly from Loki season 2.

"There’s two tags: Council of Kangs, I did, and the Loki one at the very end with Victor Timely is a scene from season two of Loki," Reed tells Total Film and GamesRadar+. "I did a re-edit on it."

Loki season 2 is currently set for Summer 2023 on Disney Plus and sees the return of Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief working alongside Owen Wilson’s TVA Agent Mobius to stop the imminent threat of Kang – or Kangs. Plural.

"We wanted to give the audience these two glimpses of what might possibly be in store for those Kang variants," Reed explains of the two post-credits scenes. "It’s exciting to see. I think one of the things that excites Jonathan Majors… is he’s going to play all the variants and really have a fun time. He’s already shown us two – He Who Remains and Kang the Conqueror. It’s gonna be fun to see what he does moving forward."

Previously, Reed explained why Ant-Man was the best choice to face Kang in Quantumania.

"We got excited about the idea of if you introduce Kang, one of the great Marvel villains, into the movies – who is going to be the first Avenger to go up against him? We liked the idea that Scott and Hope were the most unlikely Avengers to go up against him," Reed said.

"On paper, it’s an incredibly lopsided encounter," the director continued. "There was dramatic tension in that from the get-go. I was like, 'Well, how can that possibly work? How’s that going to be a challenge in any regard? What is the story going to be?' We like that challenge and also the mystery of that."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now showing in theaters worldwide. For more from the MCU, check out our rundown of upcoming Marvel movies and shows. Seen Quantumania ? Here are our spoilery guides to some of its biggest moments.