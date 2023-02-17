Why Ant-Man is the best choice to face Kang first, according to Quantumania director Peyton Reed

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania introduces Kang the Conqueror to the MCU. Fated as Marvel’s next Thanos-level Big Bad, it might be a surprise to some to see Jonathan Majors’ time-travelling villain take on Scott Lang and the Ant-Family in his first cinematic showdown.

Speaking on the Inside Total Film podcast (opens in new tab), which you can find on all good podcasting platforms, director Peyton Reed explains why Ant-Man is actually the best choice to face down Kang at the outset of Marvel Phase 5.

"We got excited about the idea of if you introduce Kang, one of the great Marvel villains, into the movies – who is going to be the first Avenger to go up against him? We liked the idea that Scott and Hope were the most unlikely Avengers to go up against him," Reed said.

"On paper, it’s an incredibly lopsided encounter," the director continues. "There was dramatic tension in that from the get-go. I was like, ‘Well, how can that possibly work? How’s that going to be a challenge in any regard? What is the story going to be? We like that challenge and also the mystery of that."

For more from Peyton Reed on Quantumania, be sure to listen to the full interview on the Inside Total Film podcast, available on:

Audioboom (opens in new tab)

Apple Podcasts (opens in new tab)

Spotify (opens in new tab)

Castbox (opens in new tab)

Deezer (opens in new tab)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now showing in theaters worldwide. For more from the MCU, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and shows. Seen Quantumania already? Here are our spoilery guides to some of its biggest moments.