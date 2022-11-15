This might be the most adorable Pokemon there's ever been

As Pokemon Scarlet and Violet continue to leak, fans are struggling to contain their glee over new arrival Maushold.

The Pokemon family starts life as Tandemaus, a tiny mouse that comes as a hand-holding pair. That's cute enough by itself, but Tandemaus eventually evolves into Maushold. The mouse couple becomes a little mouse family, complete with two mouse children.

Put simply, it is maybe the cutest Pokemon design there's ever been. The family design is very sweet, but the design of each mouse really elevates it all. There's an obvious homage to characters like Hello Kitty and lesser-known but equally Dutch children's book character Miffi, which makes Maushold (almost) too cute to handle.

Losing my shit over tandemaus and maushold pic.twitter.com/nmf8vF3ZEBNovember 10, 2022 See more

As much as it's obviously adorable, however, Maushold might be making a surprising competitive play. Cute-and-cuddly normal types don't usually get too much of the limelight in battle, but leaks suggest that this particular example could have a powerful trick up its sleeve. According to more detailed leaks, it has a signature move called Population Bomb. A multi-strike move like series staple Fury Swipes, it can hit up to ten times. That could deal some impressive damage, but it can be coupled with Maushold's Normal-type STAB bonus and Technician - an ability which boosts the power of low-power moves by 50%.

- Signature move Tidy Up which is Dragon Dance that also Removes Hazards- Signature move Population Bomb, which is a 1-10 multihit move- Gets Technician, Bullet Seed, and Beat Up- IF Pop. Bomb is 15BP, technician makes it 22.5BPdo not sleep on maushold. 😈 #svleaks #svleak pic.twitter.com/gzVMk2C8B2November 11, 2022 See more

All that makes for a fascinating divide in the Pokemon fandom, where Maushold is being praised for both aesthetics and battle prowess at the same time. Of course, given the extent of the Scarlet and Violet leaks, it's not the first new Pokemon we've seen. Fans of obscure Gen 2 Pokemon are already getting very excited over Dudunsparce, while others are highlighting the mighty posterior of Quaxly evolution Quaquaval. There truly is something for everyone in Paldea.

