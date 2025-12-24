How to set up your PS5 and start playing fast

Setting up your PS5 can be a reasonably straightforward process, but there are elements of it that may be confusing if this is your first time with Sony's latest console. Which is why we're here to help with a selection of guides to get you past any sticking points. If you're brand new to PlayStation then we'll show you how to get up and running, but if you're upgrading from a PS4 then we've also got advice on how to import your games and even use some of your old accessories. Here's everything you need to know about setting up your PlayStation 5 so you can begin gaming as soon as possible.

How to set up your PS5

As soon as you've taken your PlayStation 5 out of its box, your first decision is whether to configure it with PS5 horizontal or vertical placement, as it is designed to work in either direction. For vertical placement you'll need to screw on the base plate for additional stability, while for horizontal placement the base simply clips on to the side. While some prefer the upright look, many don't have the vertical space for that so horizontal is the usual set up – just make sure the buttons and disc drive (if present) are to the left, otherwise it's upside down!

Once you've connected the power and HDMI it's time to turn it on, which may be easier said than done. If you're wondering where is the PS5 power button is then look on the front of the console to find two buttons at one end – these are labelled, but in black on black so depending on the lighting it can be hard to read. The larger button closest to the edge is the power button, while the smaller one next to it can be used to eject a PS5 disc, though naturally this won't be present if you have a digital edition.

Remember where these buttons are so you'll know how to turn off PS5 when you're done, though after completing the set up you're more likely to use the menu option within the UI to do this. There you'll also be able to configure your Rest Mode settings to determine what your console can do while in PS5 standby mode, from downloading updates to charging your controllers.

How to set up your controller