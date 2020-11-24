PS5 Media Gallery: How to find your screenshots and video clips on PS5

The PS5 Media Gallery is the home for all of your screenshots and video recordings, whether you've created them yourself or they've been automatically saved to memorialise earning a trophy. Of course, once you've been able to buy a PS5 and started making your own screenshots and videos you'll want to share them with the wider world, but actually finding where they're stored on your console can be somewhat of a chore. In fact, if you've not visited it before then the PS5 Media Gallery is quite well hidden within the menus, so follow our guide and we'll explain exactly how you can navigate to it.

How to access your PS5 Media Gallery

(Image credit: Sony)

The first way to access your PS5 Media Gallery is to tap the Create Button, which will display the create controls under the standard button set up. Scroll left to the image of your latest capture, then press X to browse your recent screenshots and videos. This will also bring up the option to Go to Media Gallery, so select that to go to your full PS5 Media Gallery area.

(Image credit: Sony)

The other way to access your PS5 Media Gallery is to go to the Home screen, then scroll all the way to the right of your recent games to select the Game Library icon. Next, press R1 to move to the Installed tab, then scroll to the end of the Console storage section at the top where you'll see the icon for Media Gallery. Select this, then follow the Open prompt on the next screen to access the full PS5 Media Gallery area. Using this route has the added bonus of adding the Media Gallery icon to your recently used games banner on the Home screen, so you can get there more quickly in future.