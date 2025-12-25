How to set up your Xbox Series X to get gaming as quickly as possible

Setting up your Xbox Series X or S is generally pretty simple, but there are some things you can do that might make the whole thing even easier for you. Setting up the whole thing via the Xbox mobile app can speed up the process and you can even use network transfer features to move your game library from your Xbox One over to your Xbox Series X smoothly. And you'll definitely want to know about several new features on the Xbox Series X and new wireless controller that we've explained in detail so that you can get the most out of your new console. Here are all the essentials you need to know when it comes to setting up your Xbox Series X so that you or a loved one can start playing as quickly as possible.

Xbox Series X basic setup guide

(Image credit: Future)

Once you've got your Xbox Series X plugged in with its power cable and connected to a TV or monitor with an HDMI cable, you can turn on the console and begin the proper setup process. It should be quite self-explanatory for the most part, requiring you to sign into an existing Microsoft account, or create a new one, but you can get some extra help by opting to set up the Xbox mobile app too. This lets you configure parts of your console through your phone while it sets itself up, including importing settings from an Xbox One if you had one.

You'll obviously need to know how to connect an Xbox Series X controller to your console if you're to play anything, or perhaps even a PC or mobile device depending on if you'll be doing any Xbox gaming away from your console – features like Xbox Play Anywhere and cloud streaming through Xbox Game Pass let you play games on lots of different devices.

(Image credit: Future)

In fact, if you've just upgraded from an Xbox One, you should find that most of your old accessories, such as controllers and even headsets work thanks to Xbox Series X controller and accessory compatibility. But bear in mind that only the revamped Xbox controller (your Xbox Series X or S comes with one of these) has the dedicated Xbox Share button, which makes taking screenshots and capturing short clips incredibly easy, if you're into that sort of thing.