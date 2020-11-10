What discs work in an Xbox Series X, and how do you use them

Although you now have a next generation console in your hands, knowing what discs work in an Xbox Series X opens up a huge back catalogue of gaming spanning back almost two decades, as well as a variety of entertainment experiences on different media. This means you can easily revisit old favourites you still have in your collection, or try out classic games you may have missed out on the first time around, as long as you have the disc in your possession. If you want to know exactly what discs work in an Xbox Series X, then read on for details of everything that's compatible and how you use them.

Note that the Xbox Series S is a digital console with no disc drive, and is not compatible with external disc drives so you cannot use discs with that console.

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

How to set up the Xbox mobile app | How to transfer games to Xbox Series X external transfer | Xbox quick resume | Xbox share button | Xbox Series X controller and accessory compatibility | How to pair an Xbox Series X controller

What discs work in an Xbox Series X

(Image credit: Microsoft)

With the Xbox Series X, you can use game discs for Xbox One, Xbox 360, and original Xbox – all Xbox One titles (apart from Kinect games) should be compatible, along with any Xbox 360 and original Xbox games that work with Xbox One. Insert the game disc then follow any on-screen prompts to install data or download updates, and once that's done you're good to go.

For entertainment, the Xbox Series X can use Ultra HD Blu-ray discs, Blu-ray discs, and DVDs to watch your favourite movies, TV shows, and more. To get started, you'll need to head to the Store app on your Xbox Series X and download the Blu-ray Player app, then once that's installed simply pop in your disc and start viewing.

How to insert discs in an Xbox Series X

(Image credit: Microsoft)

If your Xbox Series X console is placed in the horizontal position many of us are familiar with using, with the power button located in the top right corner, then insert your discs in the standard direction with the label side facing upwards. If you have your Xbox Series X standing in the vertical position, then insert your discs with the label side facing the left hand edge of the console.