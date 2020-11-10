How to pair an Xbox Series X controller to your console or other compatible devices

As well as unpacking your brand new console, you're now the proud owner of a fresh and shiny gamepad, so naturally one of the first things you need to know is how to pair an Xbox Series X controller. Although your initial set up will require you to connect your Xbox Wireless Controller to your Xbox Series X or S, you can also pair it up with your PC or mobile device for Game Pass, remote play, and more. If you're ready to take control, then here's everything you need to know about how to pair an Xbox Series X controller to a variety of gaming devices.

How to pair an Xbox Series X controller to an Xbox Series X or S

(Image credit: Microsoft)

If you've previously paired an Xbox Wireless Controller to an Xbox console then this process should be familiar to you as it remains the same, so start by inserting the batteries or battery pack into your Xbox Series X controller then pressing and holding the Xbox button until it lights up. Next, press the Pair button on the front of your Xbox Series X or S console, which is found next to the USB port, then within 20 seconds press and hold the Pair button on your Xbox Series X controller until the Xbox button starts flashing. That signals that it's searching for your console, and shortly after the Xbox button should stay lit to confirm it's connected.

If you are having trouble pairing your Xbox Series X controller to your console this way, you can instead use the USB-C cable to connect it directly to your Xbox Series X or S, which should create the connection automatically.

How to pair an Xbox Series X controller to a PC

(Image credit: ADMI)

To pair an Xbox Series X controller to a PC, first make sure that your PC and controller have received the latest updates. Press the Xbox button on your controller to turn it on, then hold down the Pair button for 3 seconds before letting go. Next, on your PC go to Start > Settings > Devices > Bluetooth and ensure that Bluetooth is turned on, then choose the Add Bluetooth or other device option. Click on Bluetooth in the Add a device screen, then wait until Xbox Wireless Controller appears in the device list and you're ready to go.

How to pair an Xbox Series X controller to an Android device

(Image credit: Samsung)

To pair an Xbox Series X controller to an Android device, make sure your controller has received the latest updates and your Android device is on the latest operating system version. Press the Xbox button to turn on your controller, then hold the Pair button and release after 3 seconds. Next, on your Android device go to Apps > Settings > Connections > Bluetooth > Turn On, then check the list of available Bluetooth devices and choose Xbox Wireless Controller. Wait until Connected appears underneath the Xbox Wireless Controller, then you're all set.

How to pair an Xbox Series X controller to an iOS device

(Image credit: Apple)

Note that at the time of writing, iOS does not support the new Xbox Wireless Controller, however it will be added in a future update. You can find out more about this here.

To pair an Xbox Series X controller to an iOS device, make sure your controller has received the latest updates and your iOS device is on the latest operating system version. First, on your iOS device go to Settings > Bluetooth and ensure that it's turned on. Next, press the Xbox button to turn on your controller, unless it's already paired with an Xbox in which case you should leave it off. Hold the Pair button for 3 seconds and release, then check the Bluetooth device list on your iOS device and choose Xbox Wireless Controller. Wait until the devices show as paired, then you're done.