How to set up the Xbox mobile app and configure your new console in advance

After plugging in your new console, it can be a real excitement killer to then have to wait while all the updates take place, but if you know how to set up the Xbox mobile app then you can speed up this process by doing all your system configuration in advance. By having all of your console settings already prepared through your mobile device, you can be ready to start playing as soon as your Xbox Series X or S has completed its initial set up, without wasting any more of your gaming time. If you're ready to get started, then here's everything you need to know about setting up the Xbox mobile app.

How to download the Xbox mobile app

(Image credit: Microsoft)

If you're an Android user then downloading the Xbox mobile app is relatively simple, as you just need to go to the Google Play Store and search for "Xbox Beta" then install it.

For iOS users the process is more involved, as the Apple version of the app is in extremely limited beta. First, you'll need to install the TestFlight app from the App Store, then check the email associated with your Apple ID to find your invitation to the Xbox Beta app. Clicking the link in that invite email will open TestFlight, and then let you install the Xbox Beta app. NB at the time of writing, the iOS beta is full and not accepting new test applications.

How to set up your console with the Xbox mobile app

(Image credit: Microsoft)

With the Xbox Beta app successfully installed on your mobile device, launch the Xbox mobile app then open the Library tab – which is the icon made up of three books down at the bottom – then choose 'Consoles' followed by 'Set up a new console'. All you need to do then is follow the instructions, which will take you through the configuration process on the Xbox mobile app to get all your settings ready. Once your Xbox Series X or S has finished updating you should see your Gamertag displayed on screen, then grab a pad and hold the Xbox button to connect it so you can follow the prompts and complete the set up.

At this point you should be all ready to start gaming, but if you encounter any issues with the Xbox mobile app or this set up procedure, you can always complete it through the console once you've connected your controller.