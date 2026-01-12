How to download free Xbox Series X games

There are lots of free Xbox Series X games you can download now on the Xbox store app, from battle royales and other multiplayer games to demos of paid titles. Games are expensive these days, so free-to-play games are a good option if you're saving up for full price game. The extra good news is that you don't even need an Xbox Game Pass Essential subscription to play online multiplayer for these as all free-to-play online games can be played without an online multiplayer subscription on Xbox platforms. So, here's what you need to know to get some free games installed on your Xbox Series X.

Where to get free games for Xbox Series X and S

(Image credit: Xbox)

To find free games to download on your Xbox Series X, start by opening the Xbox Store app on your console. From there, open the sidebar on the left, scroll down to 'Games', then scroll down to and select the 'Top free' button.

This opens a page with all the most popular free games currently available to download, including Fortnite, Call of Duty Warzone, Battlefield Redsec, Halo Infinite, Marvel Rivals, and plenty more – you can check out what we think are the best free Xbox Series X games here. You'll also find free demos and trials on this page too, so it's a good place to look if there's a game you fancy testing before paying, assuming a demo is available for it.

Click on the tile for any of the listed games, select the free edition if necessary, then press the 'Get' button to start installing – it's the same process as installing Xbox Series X games by buying them, but this store page just helps filter out everything that isn't free.

